Mobile family says 4-year-old died due to flu complications

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The father of a 4-year-old girl said that his daughter, Anna Kate Wilkerson, died the weekend due to flu complications.

At this point, the Alabama Department of Public Health has not confirmed death as a flu.

News 5 spoke to Kevin Wilkerson, the girl’s father, who said that both Anna Kate and his son Fisher tested positive for Influenza Type A.

He said from now on, he said Fisher’s doing better, and the family hopes he will be out of the hospital soon.

In a Facebook post, Anna Kate’s father Kevin Wilkerson said in part: “We really don’t know how to say or do this, but as many of you know, we’ve lost our dear baby girl, our great helper, Anna Kate, because of complications from the flu. She was the star in our family’s solar system, no one was more attracted by her personality than her little brother Fisher. “

Photo of Wilkerson family from GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe page has been created for funeral expenses for the young girl.

Her obituary says that Anna Kate was a K3 student at the UMS-Wright Preparatory School.

Kevin’s Facebook message thanks to the UMS-Wright community and the Mobile community for all the support the family is offered.

The death notice shows that Anna Kate Wilkerson’s funeral will take place on Sunday, February 9 at Christ United Methodist Church in Mobile.

The visit is scheduled at 12.30 p.m. The service is scheduled for 14:00.

Full message below: