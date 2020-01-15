Mobile apps see download, in-app purchase, user growth worldwide, says App Annie

App Annie

There were 204 billion downloads of mobile apps in 2019 and consumers spent $ 120 billion in app stores, according to the report from App Annie’s State of Mobile.

App Annie’s annual report on mobile statistics shows how usage time (an average of 3.7 hours a day) and consumer and mobile advertising spending of $ 380 billion worldwide are combined to create a thriving app economy.

In general, annual app downloads worldwide have increased by 45% in the last three years and by 6% a year ago.

Other notable findings are:

In-app subscriptions contributed 96% of spending to the best non-gaming apps in 2019. On Google Play, 79% of the top 250 apps earned income through in-app subscriptions. On iOS, the percentage was 94%.

There were 106 million downloads of the best Internet of Things apps in 2019 in the US.

Mobile gaming is on its way to a top $ 100 billion in all mobile app stores by 2020.

Consumers worldwide had access to financial apps more than 1 trillion times in 2019.

The number of downloads from global store apps rose by 20% in 2019 to more than 5.4 billion.

50% of the time spent on mobile is devoted to social networking and communication.

The time spent on TikTok in 2019 was 68 billion.

Consumers spent $ 1.4 billion on health and fitness apps in 2019.

