‘Mob Wives’ house owners sue MTV more than ‘Families of the Mafia’ docuseries

Next the premiere of MTV’s docuseries “Families of the Mafia” very last week, the network was despatched a stop-and-desist letter from the business that now owns “Mob Wives,” professing copyright infringement, a source instructed us.

Karen Gravano — the daughter of “Sammy the Bull” Gravano — appears in the two reveals. Karen advised Webpage Six when asked through a quick interview what she sees as the big difference concerning the two demonstrates: “ ‘Mob Wives’ targeted on the women of all ages. This present focuses on the mothers and fathers elevating their young ones. It is a multigenerational display that seriously arrives complete circle when you see the struggles the parents occur from and wanting the young children to do greater and find out from their blunders.”

The buzzy new “Families of the Mafia” was filmed in excess of the system of two yrs. It follows the notorious previous underboss of the Gambino criminal offense family members Sammy the Bull as he receives out of prison in Arizona in 2017 and he reunites with his Staten Island spouse and children.

The display also follows the lives of some neighboring family members, and is modeled on MTV’s 2019 reality collection “Made in Staten Island,” which also highlighted Karen. That present drew the ire of some locals, who even created a Improve.org petition to stop it from airing, declaring it portrayed Staten Island “as a cesspool of gangsters, meatheads and lower lives.”

“Mob Wives” debuted in 2011 and ran for six seasons, ending in 2016.

The VH1 hit was manufactured by the Weinstein Firm, which imploded in individual bankruptcy as the consequence of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual intercourse-crimes scandal. Lantern Amusement, which bought the Weinstein Company in 2018, joined forces previous yr with previous MGM CEO Gary Barber to produce Spyglass Media Group as a finance and generation firm — and which now retains the rights to all Weinstein properties.

A rep for MTV had no comment on the cease-and-desist letter. Reps for Spyglass didn’t remark.