General Hospital spoilers reveal that something is brewing in Port Charles. Residents are worried on the heels of a gunfight in the harbor.

Viewers know that Laura (Genie Francis) gets shot on the docks after meeting Michael (Chad Duell) there. The episode has not yet aired in the United States, but in Canada. She made the rounds on social media.

The General Hospital will pick up here as soon as the shows continue to air.

The relationship between Michael and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is getting serious. He tries to break up with her and tells her that it is dangerous to be with her. Of course, his points are valid because she was on the docks during the shootout.

When she protests against their separation, Michael confesses his love for her. He and Sasha will check out of Port Charles and escape the chaos.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) begins to worry about what will happen after the Port Charles shootings. With Laura in violence, there will be a lot of questions. Who challenges Sonny (Maurice Benard) for his territory?

Finn (Michael Easton) will have a lot to say when he meets Nikolas (Marcus Coloma). He knows why Hayden (Rebecca Budig) left and wants answers.

Finn raised Violet (Jophielle Love) with the help of Anna (Finola Hughes) with no idea when her mother could return. Also make sure Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) returns to Port Charles in the coming weeks.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has plans and Martin (Michael E. Knight) stays by his side. He will have a surprise when Lulu (Emme Rylan) hands him papers.

She wants custody of Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) but doesn’t think he will go down without a fight.

The General Hospital is currently broadcasting at least three episodes behind the schedule. The show revealed that viewers are kept informed of when they can see the new episodes.

Until then, everything is in balance.

General Hospital airs ABC on weekdays.