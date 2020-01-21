Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not fully discuss Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mnuchin said the “biggest risk to the US economy” is currently a political risk that President Donald Trump contrasts with two of the senators who want to deal with him in November.

“You know, there are some very extreme, socialist economic programs,” he said. “You have some of the candidates – I will not say which – who regulate the 100 largest US companies and want to set up a new government agency to do so.”

Warren has proposed to set up an office for U.S. companies that require companies with sales of more than $ 1 billion to obtain a federal deed in which the impact of their decisions will affect the shareholders, customers, employees, and communities in which they operate are examined.

Sanders has also proposed a bureau of corporate governance that requires large companies to comply with corporate responsibility rules.

© Copyright 2020 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.