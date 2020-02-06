Mnuchin: Coronavirus lets the White House lower its growth forecast

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Corona virus outbreak in China and Boeing’s problems have forced the government to lower its economic forecasts.

His comments came on Thursday during an interview on Fox Business Show “Mornings with Maria”.

Mnuchin was asked if the corona virus in China would affect the US economy.

“I think we will have a much better idea of ​​how the virus spreads in a week or two,” he said.

However, he noted: “I think our projects have been scaled down due to Boeing and other impacts, so they will be smaller. We would have reached 3% … There is no question that the virus will have some impact on global growth and some impact on the United States. “

He had told hostess Maria Bartiromo in January that economic expectations would need to be tempered due to Boeing’s difficulties in getting the 737 Max back into the air.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Mornings with Maria that exports in “Phase 1” trading were slowing due to the virus.

“It is true that the phase one trade, the export boom from this trade, will take longer due to the Chinese virus,” said Kudlow. “On the other hand, the North American trade agreement USMCA will release huge investments … manufacturers will benefit from it.”

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.