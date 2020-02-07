MMA on Instagram: Paige VanZant in a tub, Jon Jones Set For War

If there is one thing that is true about social media, it is that fans get a pretty insider’s access to the lives of athletes.

This is especially true for MMA as many of the top fighters from around the world use Instagram to keep fans up to date.

Here is some of the latest news from fighters and other mixed martial arts personalities.

View this post on Instagram

We are ready. @UFC # UFC247 #LionsPride #TeamJONES

A post by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on February 4, 2020 at 11:20 p.m. PST

We are ready

View this post on Instagram

Hey, marriage = victim … My husband @ austinv170mma gave up the baths alone. What did you give up in marriage?

A post by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on February 6, 2020 at 6:48 p.m. PST

Hey, marriage = victim … My husband (Austin Vanderford) gave up the bath alone. What did you give up in marriage?

View this post on Instagram

My heart really hurt when this photo was taken. I am wearing a bathrobe that @NatashaKingsbury gave me. That makes this photo really symbolic of our friendship. , This robe is the warmest and softest thing I own. (& I’m often cold and I can’t get warm enough.) Since she gave it to me, I’ve pretty much only worn it over my clothes in the house because it’s not only comfortable, but also keeps me warm. Your friendship kept me warm in times when my soul felt like it was getting cold. In times when there was no comfort. , I once had a ceremony where I was a snowflake and symbolized that my soul was cold and needed warmth. I floated through the sky and met a couple of heaters that represented Tom Shadyac, Natasha and a few others. With every blow my soul warmed up. Natasha is a heater. It warms the souls around them. , She has kept me warm by how kind she is in our friendship, how she loves my children and teaches me patience in motherhood, how she feeds us as if we were a family, how she even lets me stay in her house if I didn’t want to be home. She is a conscious seeker. I never have to sift or filter my words around her because I trust that she will do it for me without judging. She values ​​attachment to her parenting and I often think about how different life would be if we were all raised by mothers like her. , My goal is to get warm enough until I am the one who gives off the heat. To get to a place in life where I have more than enough to give. I think that’s real abundance – always enough to share. That is the attitude in which she lives and that has changed my life. , Thank you Tash for being my teacher. Happy birthday week. You are unique. I can’t wait to see how the wolf is born in your home. Another unforgettable experience that you offer me. What a year you come. What amazing souls you raise in this world. I am honored to be by your side on your journey. , Thank you for being a giant oven. Your heart and soul are XL robes that smell of incense and myrrh. , : the amazing @ Caballeropictures

Posted by Jade Bryce (@thejadebryce) on February 7, 2020 at 7:13 am (PST)

My heart really hurt when this photo was taken. I am wearing a bathrobe that Natasha Kingsbury gave me. That makes this photo really symbolic of our friendship.

This robe is the warmest and softest thing I own. (& I’m often cold and I can’t get warm enough.) Since she gave it to me, I’ve pretty much only worn it over my clothes in the house because it’s not only comfortable, but also keeps me warm. Your friendship kept me warm in times when my soul felt like it was getting cold. In times when there was no comfort.

I once had a ceremony where I was a snowflake and symbolized that my soul was cold and needed warmth. I floated through the sky and met a couple of heaters that represented Tom Shadyac, Natasha and a few others. With every blow my soul warmed up. Natasha is a heater. It warms the souls around them.

She has kept me warm by how kind she is in our friendship, how she loves my children and teaches me patience in motherhood, how she feeds us as if we were a family, how she even lets me stay in her house if I didn’t want to be home. She is a conscious seeker. I never have to sift or filter my words around her because I trust that she will do it for me without judging. She values ​​attachment to her parenting and I often think about how different life would be if we were all raised by mothers like her.

My goal is to get warm enough until I am the one who gives off the heat. To get to a place in life where I have more than enough to give. I think that’s real abundance – always enough to share. That is the attitude in which she lives and that has changed my life.

Thank you Tash for being my teacher. Happy birthday week. You are unique. I can’t wait to see how the wolf is born in your home. Another unforgettable experience that you offer me. What a year you come. What amazing souls you raise in this world. I am honored to be by your side on your journey. Thank you for being a giant oven. Your heart and soul are XL robes that smell of incense and myrrh.

View this post on Instagram

Always so grateful for the ability to express myself. @Invictafc I love to show that I am a beauty and a beast! This is my time and the time is now !! Ready to smash tomorrow night #TeamGonzalez Get up!

A contribution by PEARL GONZALEZ (@pearlgonzalez) on February 6, 2020, at 5:14 p.m. PST

Always so grateful for the ability to express myself at Invicta FC. I love to show that I am a beauty and a beast! This is my time and the time is NOW!

View this post on Instagram

Stop and smell the synthetic scent !! – – What are you doing with perfume ???? – – Over the years I have tried to stay away from synthetic fragrances and to create my own perfumes with essential oils. But on special occasions I still like to wear my favorite perfume ” ” :

A contribution by Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) on ​​February 6, 2020, at 10:12 a.m.PST

MMA’s post on Instagram: Paige VanZant In A Tub, Jon Jones Set For War first appeared on TheMix.net.