Mly van Dolly Parton exposes the masquerade of social media

Almost nobody is one person anymore. People used to joke that anonymity meant you could meet anyone online, even a dog. When social media became central to everyday life in the 2010s, people began to complain (or crow) about living a strange double life – their ordinary existence and a polished, highly shareable lie made for online worship. Now that the strangeness has worn out and the cultivation of multiple attractive personas is mainstream, the effort required to preserve the versatile social media itself is intentionally invisible. Many people seem to live fourfold and don’t even think about it.

Country singer Dolly Parton looks right through you. On January 21, Parton – who is a savvy queen on internet 74 – posted four images of himself on Instagram, each labeled with the name of a different social media platform. LinkedIn Dolly is completely tied up with a frilly scarf around her neck. Facebook Dolly is relaxed and approachable in a Christmas sweater. Instagram Dolly is a #throwbackthursday: a black and white photo of a young Parton posing with a guitar in front of a “distressed” wooden door. And Tinder Dolly? She is a Playboy rabbit. Parton subtitled the image “Get a woman who can do it all” and almost immediately had a viral meme on her hands.

The post has nearly 800,000 likes and dozens of imitators, including many celebrities. Participants include actresses such as Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington and Kristin Chenoweth and comedians such as Ellen DeGeneres and Conan O’Brien. (The latter use their “Tinder” images more like punchlines than thirst.) Internet celebrities such as Doug de Pug (and many, many other pets) entered the game. A soft spot of the original format has already begun. The entry of Terry Crews is four almost identical photos of him without a shirt and sweaty. We now know what a candle brand thinks his Tinder profile photo should be. (Hint: it’s spilled wax.)

If you spell out the themes, they are pretty clear: LinkedIn images are formal and conservative, Facebook’s are family-friendly, Instagram’s are glamorous and Tinder’s are sexy. Duh. You knew this. But memes that are clear and dull do not become viral – memes that are clear and insightful do.

