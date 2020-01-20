MLK Day: Impeachment Update: Textbooks across national borders; MLK today; Teach MLK

In today’s show:

Alana Abramson, Congress reporter from Time Magazine, tells us about the recent impeachment and what we can expect when the trial starts on Tuesday.

Dana Goldstein, New York Times educational reporter and author of The Teacher Wars: The History of the Most Competitive American Profession (Doubleday, 2014), read thousands of pages of American history books to identify differences in student education across states. She reports on how California and Texas politics have affected what publishers have published in textbooks for students in these states.

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter and author of (written with Asha Bandele, now in paperback) When They Call You a Terrorist: A Memory of Black Lives Matter (St. Martins Press, 2018), talks about how young she is Black Americans Respond to Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Legacy;

The phones are open to teachers to learn how Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy is covered for students of different ages.