MLB to test computer umps in spring training

Major League Baseball will test computer plate referees during spring training, but will not use the system for decisions in exhibition games. MLLB experimented with the automated ball and strike system in the second half from last season in the Independent Atlantic League and Arizona Fall The league used it for a few dozen games at Salt River Fields. The Major League Baseball Umpires Association agreed last month to cooperate and help if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to use the system at the major league level. “We will use the automated ball and strike system only in test mode, but we will not actually use it to call up balls and strikes during spring training matches,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement. . “It will be available at nine training centers in the spring for future use during the Florida State League season.” Human humps decide controlled swings and other games.Video: Robot referees make their debut in the Atlantic League “From the fans’ point of view, it looks exactly like it is today”, a- he declared. Manfred spoke about the system in an interview with Fox at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “We think it will be more precise in the long run. It will reduce controversy in the game and be good for the game,” he said. “The current design for the hitting area is actually three-dimensional, and a camera is more capable of calling up a hitting area in three dimensions than the human eye.”

