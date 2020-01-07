MLB to investigate reports of 2018 Red Sox champion stealing signs

Loading...

BOSTON – Major League Baseball has said it will investigate allegations that the Boston Red Sox illegally used its video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their World Series championship season 2018.

The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic. The website cited three anonymous sources that according to the Red Sox during the 2018 season said that some players had visited the replay room during games to get information on the sign sequences.

These sources told Athletic that the Red Sox were unable to do so during the playoffs due to the in-person monitors used by the MLB in these games.

“The commissioner made it clear in a memorandum to clubs on September 15, 2017 how seriously he would take any future violation of the rules regarding the use of electronic equipment or the improper use of the video playback room. In light of these allegations, the MLB will initiate an investigation into the matter, “the league said in a statement.

The Red Sox have said they will cooperate as the MLB investigates the allegations.

“We have recently been informed of allegations suggesting the improper use of our video replay room,” the team said in a statement. “We take these allegations seriously and will fully cooperate with MLB in the investigation.”

The incident that prompted the 2017 MLB to alert team commissioner Rob Manfred occurred after the Red Sox were fined for “sending electronic communications from their video playback room to a sports trainer in the shelter ‘during an August 2017 series against rival New York Yankees.

The New York Times reported that general manager Brian Cashman had filed a complaint with the commissioner’s office regarding the incident, which included a video. The newspaper said it showed a Boston training staff member looking at his Apple Watch in the shelter and relaying a message to the players.

Manfred said at the time that future violations would be subject to more severe sanctions, including the possible loss of draft. He said last month that he had the power to impose even tougher sanctions.

The latest allegations against the Red Sox come after Athletic reported last month that the Houston Astros stole signs from home games in their 2017 World Series championship season using a central field camera .

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was the team’s bench coach and spoke with the MLB. He declined to comment further on the matter.