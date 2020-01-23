MLB The Show 20 receives world premiere in new trailer

Now that the holidays are behind us, baseball fans can look forward to winter nearing the end of spring. To further consolidate the start of the new season, PlayStation has released a new trailer that gives a first glimpse into the gameplay of the highly anticipated MLB The Show 20.

If this doesn’t upset you for spring, I’m not entirely sure what to do next. Check out the gameplay of the world premiere below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKOn0NZ7Tpc [/ embed]

MLB The Show 20 looks very fluid as the new gameplay trailer gives us a fairly long look at the game and what to expect. According to Sony, the MLB The Show 20 is becoming the “biggest and best show ever”. With more modes, more customization options, and more exciting new ways to earn rewards, the MLB The Show 20 seems to have everything for fans.

MLB The Show 20 is scheduled for release on March 17, 2020. However, anyone who pre-orders a copy of the game through the PlayStation Store has access to the game four days beforehand. In addition to early access, players also get a handful of other extras in the game.

What do you think about the new trailer? Did it annoy you? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: PlayStation Youtube