MLB The Show 20 closed beta announced, register before January 2 to participate

Loading...

MLB The Show 20 is on the horizon and to give players a taste of what to expect from the new entry, Sony and San Diego Studios have announced a closed beta for the next game. The news comes through a preview released on Sony's PlayStation YouTube, which Ramone Russell, director of Sand Diego Studios, offers the latest scoop on the closed beta version. See it below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRRO966uwRs [/ embed]

The closed beta of MLB The Show 20 will begin from January 14 to 20. Those interested in participating in the beta version can register here. A key detail is to register before January 2 to participate in the beta version. The closed beta version will act as a test of the game and developers will consider any comments from fans before the final release date of the game.

In related news, MLB and Developers San Diego Studios have announced that their popular baseball simulator, the MLB series The Show, will no longer be exclusive to PlayStation 4 and is open for release on multiple platforms starting in 2021. To read more about The story you can do here.

MLB The Show 20 will be released exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles on March 17, 2020. What do you think about the closed beta? Are you going to register? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: PlayStation Youtube