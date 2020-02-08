MLB stops ads from Roger Waters after criticism from the Advocacy Group

Major League Baseball said they would stop running promotions for Roger Waters’ upcoming North American tour after criticism from Jewish interest groups.

As part of an advertisement purchase by AEG / Concerts West, ads for Waters ’This Is Not Drill trek tickets were shown on MLB platforms. This caught the anger of Jewish organizations such as B’nai B’rith, who was critical of Waters for his support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

A representative for Waters declined to comment.

Waters’ view of Israel “crosses the boundaries of civil discourse,” the organization wrote in a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred earlier this month.

“B’nai Brith is sad and outraged that baseball – the sport of Jackie Robinson, Hank Greenberg, Sandy Koufax and Roberto Clemente – would use his online resources to publish a person with an alarming history of anti-Semitic hatred.”

Major League Baseball initially said they would respond privately to B’nai B’rith, and on Saturday the competition confirmed to the Associated Press that “there are no plans to schedule more (Waters) ads on the MLB platforms.”

It is unclear why MLB would place ads for the This Is Not A Drill tour, because the trek only visits ‘in-the-round’ capable arenas and not baseball stadiums; in 2011 the competition promoted on a still active page on the MLB.com site Roger Waters ’The Wall concert at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies.

The Waters summer tour begins on July 8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and ends on October 3 – a month without an election day – in Dallas, Texas.

“While the clock runs faster and faster and more extinct, I thought it would be a good idea to worry about it, so that’s why I set off,” Waters said about the tour. “To be blunt, we must change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a worldwide movement of people who are concerned about others to influence the necessary change. That’s why we set off. That’s why we talk to each other in cafes. That is why this conversation must remain on everyone’s lips, because it is super important. So I hope you all come to the shows. This is not an exercise. “