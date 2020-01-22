MLB stars Derek Jeter and Larry Walker were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

By Amir Vera, CNN

(CNN) – Derek Jeter, shortstop of the New York Yankees, was one of two players elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Jeter played 20 seasons for the Yankees and won five World Series titles with the team. Jeter was one vote away from being the second player to ever get a unanimous vote. The first was his teammate Mariano Rivera last year.

Jeter had a successful career with the Yankees. Jeter, who finished sixth overall in 1992, made his debut in May 1995. He was a 14-time American League all-star and, according to Major League Baseball’s website, the sixth ever with 3,645 career successes.

Jeter retired in 2014 and the 22nd Yankee according to MLB in 2017.

Rivera said in a statement Monday that he had always called Jeter “a deep wish to win.”

“This unique commitment to his team made him special. Derek was proud of his constant presence. No moment was too big,” said Rivera. “He was fearless and the type of leader we can rely on year after year. I am very lucky that he was a teammate and friend for my entire career.”

Brian Cashman, Yankees’ senior vice president and general manager, also contributed to Jeter’s desire to win along with his urge to “be the best player.”

“He played the game right from the start and his confidence was infectious,” said Cashman. “He has given our fans countless memories and it is clear how much he will always mean to them. Thanks to Derek we have reached the height of the baseball world five times and he will always be an outstanding player of his generation.”

The 2020 Hall of Fame class will be launched in Cooperstown, New York on July 26.

Larry Walker is the 2nd Canadian-born player

Larry Walker is now the second Canadian-born player to be chosen in the hall. The first was Fergie Jenkins, who was recorded in 1991 according to the Hall of Fame website.

Tuesday was also something special for Walker as it was his 10th and last election year.

The stunning outfielder played 17 seasons with the Montreal Expos, the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals. He made his debut in August 1989, according to the MLB website.

Walker was a five-time all-star and seven-time gold glove winner.

“Larry blessed our region for parts of 10 seasons and we feel very fortunate to be part of his incredible career,” said Dick Monfort, owner, chairman and CEO of Rockies. Walker was also the first player in Rockies history to be elected to the Hall of Fame.

Cardinal Cardinal Bill DeWitt Jr. said Walker was instrumental in the team’s journey to his first World Series in 17 years. The Cardinals went to the 2004 World Series – the first time since 1987 – but lost to the Boston Red Sox.

There were 32 candidates who could have held their Hall of Fame elections on Tuesday.

Controversial players on Election Tuesday included Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, both of whom had allegations of performance-enhancing drug use. Both have denied the allegations. Nobody received the 75% of the ballot papers to win the election. This is the eighth election year for every player. Players can only vote for 10 years.

