MLB punishes Red Sox for stealing 2018 tokens considered ‘rarer’ than Astros scandal – News – The Intelligencer

Major League Baseball, violating the 2018 Boston Red Sox signal theft violations “far more limited in scope and impact” than the Houston Astros’ malfeasance, suspended video playback monitor for the 2020 season and prevented him from serving in that role in 2021 and drafted the 2020 second round for the club.

In his report issued Wednesday, Commissioner Rob Manfred also suspended Alex Cora through the postseason 2020, except for his actions as Astros bench coach and not as Red Sox manager. Cora was released by the Red Sox in January, two days after Manfred imposed similar year bans on Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, who was later released by the Astros.

The Astros won the World Series title in 2017, and Manfred’s report showed that their signal theft system – which involved the prohibited use of a camera, video monitor and trash cans to pitch pitches to their bats – continued through the postseason.

In 2018, the Red Sox won 108 games and eventually a World Series, but an MLB report indicated that the rule break came to an end after the regular season.

And so, as many had expected, the much more complex Red Sox rule resulted in a much lighter penalty.

The goal: J.T. Watkins, who, according to MLB investigations, used his perch in the relay room to update staff on real-time opposition signal sequences.

Watkins, who is a member of the club’s pre-retirement team, added video scouting-based pregame token sequences, which are permissible under the rules, but the in-game updates run memorabilia and strongly worded rules changed by Manfred and MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre in 2017 and 2018.

In another significant break from the Astros scandal, Manfred ruled that the Red Sox management – especially in this case former president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski – consistently informed Manfred’s instructions to the team on the field against using electronics to send signals steal.

“No other member of the 2018 Red Sox team will be disciplined,” Manfred wrote, “because I don’t notice that anyone knew or should have known of Watkins’ behavior.” the Club took more than reasonable steps to ensure that its employees, including Watkins, complied with the rules.However, in good faith efforts to comply with the rules, the Red Sox organization is responsible eventually for carrying a member of her pre-skid team. “

In a statement issued Wednesday, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said: “As an organization, we strive for 100% compliance with the rules. The MLB investigation concluded that signal sequences were decoded in remote cases during the 2018 regular season by using live game video rather than permissible means.

“MLB acknowledged the extensive efforts of the front office to communicate and enforce the rules and concluded that the coaching staff, Alex Cora, and most players were not committing any violations, nor were they know about them. Notwithstanding, these rule violations are unacceptable. We apologize to our fans and Major League Baseball, and accept the Commissioner’s ruling. “

Unlike the Astros system, which could relay information about any pitch to batters, the gains gained by the Red Sox only came when a runner reached second base, and thus could send catcher signals face to the batter.

The MLB Investigations Department interviewed 65 witnesses, including 34 current and former Red Sox players. The report indicated that Watkins “refuses to fiercely deny using the rebroadcast system during the game to decode signals,” although at least some witnesses disputed that.

“Of the 44 players who provided information, more than 30 stated that none

information on whether Watkins used in-game video feeds to review his advances

signed decoding work, “the report reads.” However, a smaller number of players expressed doubts or signs that Watkins could review the signal sequence information he provided to players before the game through his review of the game feed in the playroom . They based their belief largely on the fact that Watkins provided different signal sequence information during the game than he offered before the game, and, based on the circumstances of the match

communication, they assumed that the review information came from their review of in-game video.

“One player described watching Watkins write down a sequence of signs

information during the game and appeared to be watching the game feed in the

playback room, circling the correct signal in the sequence after the pitch. “

Manfred also noted that Watkins was involved in the 2017 “Apple Watch incident,” in which the device was used to relay signaling information from the video room to the dugout. Following that incident, Manfred released a September 2017 memo that eventually laid the foundation for strong penalties against the Astros when he found that Luhnow and Hinch largely ignored or did not share the information with players and team members.