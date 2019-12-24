MLB pitcher, Massachusetts native arrested with his wife out of the Patriots game

Loading...

Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside the New England Patriots game on Saturday after police said their wife tried to enter the stadium with a large bag and argued with the officers. Hill said in a statement that the incident was "exaggerated" and that his wife was wearing a "fanny pack." The charges against the Hills were reduced to civil infractions after a court appearance on Monday. Foxborough police said Monday that Caitlin Hill had been asked to leave Gillette Stadium after trying to enter the game several times. with the bag, but she refused to leave. Police said Rich Hill then argued with the officers and refused to retire when his wife was arrested and in a police vehicle. The Milton couple, Massachusetts, was accused of disorderly conduct. Caitlin Hill was also charged with intrusion and Rich Hill was accused of resisting arrest, a felony. The charges were eventually reduced to civil and non-criminal infractions, and the couple was fined a total of $ 1,000 during a hearing Monday at the Wrentham District Court, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, Michael Morrissey. The arrest charge against Rich Hill was also dropped before his court appearance, Morrissey's office said. The couple's lawyer, Francis O & # 39; Brien Jr., said the matter was "properly resolved" by prosecutors. "This was a terribly unfortunate event that should never have escalated beyond a routine meeting with the security of the stadium, "he said in a statement sent by email. "Commendably, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office recognized him." Rich Hill said in a statement that the incident was "exaggerated" and said he is glad it was resolved. "Despite the events on Saturday, my great respect for the application of the law has not changed." "However, seeing my wife handcuffed by a problem that started because of her fanny pack was extremely difficult for me to witness." Hill, 39, has launched for several major league teams since 2005, including the Boston Red Sox. , The Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Angels, the New York Yankees and, more recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has a history of serious injuries and on Friday he was honored in Boston with the Tony Conigliaro Prize, which is awarded to an important player. "Who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination and courage that were Tony's trademarks C. "

