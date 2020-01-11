MLB network ranks Bryan Reynolds and Starling Marte among the best in the game

On Saturday, MLB Network started its annual “Top 10 Right Now” series, which names its top 10 players in each position. The Pirates had a representative on both lists, Bryan Reynolds and Starling Marte very well classified in their posts.

Reynolds has been ranked as the third best left outfielder in baseball at the moment and Marte the sixth best center fielder.

MLB Network determines the rankings on an internal projection system which they call the “Shredder”.

In the left field, Reynolds was only dragging Juan Soto nationals and astros Michael Brantley.

From n ° 6 to n ° 1! Juan Soto is the best LF in the Shredder in 2020 🙌 @ Nationals | # Top10RightNow pic.twitter.com/Z9usLWrarP

– MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 12, 2020

Reynolds finished fourth for NL rookie of the year last season, down 0.144 / 0.377 / 0.503 with 16 homers, 68 RBIs and 3.9 WAR.

MLB network analyst Eric Byrnes said of Reynolds: “What he does on both sides of the plate, the defense he plays and does it at this point which is not the best for hitters. Everything he has done this season has impressed me and he plays with contagious enthusiasm and vigor with his teammates I can’t say enough about the quality of player that I think Bryan Reynolds is right now and will be in the future. “

The full segment can be found to this link.

Marte only followed NL MVP Cody Bellinger among the center players of the National League. A year ago, the Shredder had ranked him eighth best baseball player in his position.

. @ MikeTrout is once again the best central defender for the Shredder in @MLB! @Angels | # Top10RightNow pic.twitter.com/WWyKQtfJye

– MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 11, 2020

Marte has arguably had his best offensive season last year, setting career highs in homeruns (23), RBI (82) and hitting percentage (0.503). It was worth 2.9 WAR.

The MLB Network segment running on Marte can be found here.

Marte was the subject of trade negotiations this off-season, and if treated, Reynolds would most likely take the place of the daily central defender. Former pirate Austin Meadows was chosen as the sixth best left fielder.

The left field and the center were the first two posts covered by the MLB network this year. They will publish two top 10 lists from Saturday to February 8.

