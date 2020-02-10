MLB is considering expanding play-offs to 14 teams

Major League Baseball allegedly suggests not only adjusting their current play-off system, but blowing up the whole damn thing.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, MLB is not only considering expanding the number of play-off teams from 10 to 14 – six divisional winners and eight wildcards – but also renewing the seeding process.

Sherman’s full report find here.

In the proposal, which MLB is seriously considering, the team with the most wins in each competition will receive a first round bye of a three-card wild card round. Then the other two division winners and the wildcard team with the most wins will then choose who they want to play in that best-of-three series.

So if the team with the second best record wants it, they can choose to confront the team with the worst record that was eligible for the playoffs. However, if the fifth seed is a really attractive matchup, either because their ace is injured or because they have just struggled against them all year round, the number 2 seed could choose to play them instead.

The team with the better record would host all three games.

And if this whole proposal was not enough, the selection process would all be broadcast live. Because it would do that of course.

After the radically new wild card round, things would become normal again for the division series.

Major league baseball added a second wildcard team for the 2012 season. Although a three-game wildcard round has been thrown informally for years, this is one of the most serious proposals to abandon the do-or-die game.

A wildcard with three games would certainly have helped the Pirates in 2014 or 2015 when they were cut down by Madison Bumgarner and Jake Arrieta, two pitchers who had historically epic runs, in the wild card game every season. The Pirates would have been at home for all the proposed three-game series.

The Pirates would also have qualified as the seventh and final play-off seed of the National League in 2018, with a finish of 82-79.

And it is worth mentioning that this can open the door for a winner of the World Series under the .500. If this proposal had been in force for the past four years, three teams with record losses would have made the play-offs.

Baseball currently has the least postseason teams of the four major North American sports. The NFL has 32 teams and 12 play-off spots, the NHL has 31 franchises and 16 play-off spots, and the NBA has 30 clubs and 16 play-off teams.

Any change in the late season should be collectively negotiated with the players’ union, so the fastest changes may come before the 2022 season, after a new employment contract is in force.

