MLB eliminating all video technology? ... Panthers, giants are hiring ... Hynes hired in Nashville

📌 MLB INVESTIGANT SOX, TECH

Tuesday 1/7: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the league is now investigate the Red Sox for using video replay technology and the team video room to steal panels, in particular to study pitch sequencing, in flagrant violation of the rules governing their use. Manfred informs Boston owner John Henry of the investigation on Tuesday.

Yesterday we published information on advanced or additional technologies being considered by the league to prevent theft of signs, but Tom Verducci of SI reports that Manfred is also considering eliminating all video technology, except the replay monitor during the match – the club’s video room would be closed first step.

More technology or less? Or both? Does theft of signs even bother you? – Bob

RUHLE, JUDGE TAKES TOP NFL POSITIONS

Tuesday 1/7: Then there was one. And you can guess which one it is. We’re talking about hiring NFL head coaches as the Panthers and Giants moved to fill their vacant head coach positions on Tuesday.

Carolina hired former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule at a deal worth $ 62 million over seven seasons according to NFL.com. Rhule had overseen Baylor’s return from major scandals that had almost ruined the program.

Shortly after the announcement of this agreement, the Giants made moving hire a Patriots Task Team Coordinator and a receiver coach Joe Judge. This movement came out of the left field, because the judge was not a name that was talked about a lot in NFL circles.

These two hires leave only the Browns with a current head coach opening. Browns are said to want Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, which soared after just two seasons before with the Broncos. McDaniels, 43, had a 11-17 record in 2009 and 2010 with Denver. – Trolley

Will McDaniels take the job in Cleveland? Who else could be on Cleveland’s radar if he refused? – Bob

PREDATORS LOCATE HYNES

Tuesday 1/7: The Nashville Predators have appointed John hynes head coach a day after the shot Peter laviolette. Hynes was available after being laid off by the Devils on December 3.

Rob Scuderi, affectionately known to Penguins fans as “The Piece”, worked with the Predators as a defense development coach and will now remain as an assistant coach. – Taylor

WATT DEFENDS FIANCEE OHAI

Tuesday 1/7: Show respect to Kealia Ohai, engaged to the Texans star J.J. Watt.

Ohai, a professional soccer player who played for the United States National Women’s Team as well as for the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, was recently traded to the Chicago Red Stars – and Watt was not a fan of the how the media described the transaction:

This title is a trash can.

Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is completely incredible for its own merit and deserves to be treated as such.

Be better than that. https://t.co/82GMrYOv9U

– JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2020

No complaints here. This is a good argument from Mr. Watt. Ohai clearly deserved this recognition. – Hunter

PREDS AX COACHES

Monday 1/6: The Predators, languishing at the Western Conference playoffs, sacked the head coach Peter laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy, General manager David Poile ad Monday. No replacement has been named, although Nashville will host the Bruins Tuesday night.

Laviolette was in his sixth season at the helm of Nashville, making the playoffs in each of his first five seasons. He led the Predators to the Stanley Cup final in 2017, losing to the Penguins in six games. However, the Predators are currently only 19-15-7 – good for only 11th in the conference.

Preds panic movement, or did Laviolette not succeed the rest of his mandate? I am sure he will not be unemployed for long. – Bob

HI-TECH PUNCHING SIGNS?

Monday 1/6: Hannah Keyser of Yahoo! Sport is reports that Major League Baseball is studying technological solutions that would prevent theft of signs.

According to Keyser, “The commissioner’s office is developing a handful of prototype devices to code pitcher-receiver communication, including a portable random number generator and lights in the mound, sources said.”

Sometimes I wonder if MLB leaders have ever watched a game. Either way, they’ll start looking for player feedback on various devices from Spring Training.

Lights in the mound? What is the numerical sequence of “Throw him to the bull”? – Bob

ALABAMA QB AT NFL

Monday 1/6: University of Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has decided to leave the Crimson Tide and enter the NFL draft, he announced Monday.

Tagovailoa was a Heisman prospect in 2019 before suffering a late season hip injury on November 16 against the state of Mississippi. The injury required surgery and creates some intrigue as he heads for the repechage: will the NFL teams be comfortable with his health and believe that his game translates into NFL?

Tagovailoa – listed as 6-1, 218 pounds. – clearly has nothing more to prove at the NCAA level, winning a national championship in 2017 and completing 69.3% of his passes for 7442 yards, 87 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions in 32 games for the Tide.

You’re on the clock. What lap do you take Tua in? – Bob

PHILLIPS OUT IN L.A.

Monday 1/6: Rams have informed defensive coordinator Wade phillips that he was not going to be retained by the team in 2020.

Phillips, 72, was the coordinator of three seasons in Los Angeles, including their Super Bowl season in 2018-19. However, the Rams’ defense finished in the middle of the pack – 17th in points allowed – in a 9-7 campaign in 2019 that saw them miss the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if Phillips wants to continue coaching at his age, although he has forgotten more football than most of us will ever know. – Bob

NATS INK HUDSON

Monday 1/6: The defending champions of the world championships of the national championships have taken the decision to secure the back of their enclosure, signature elevator Daniel Hudson at two years, agreement of 11 million dollars Monday, with an additional million dollars in incentives.

Hudson, 32, who introduced the Pirates in 2017, was instrumental in enclosing the Nationals on the stretch and during the playoffs in 2019 after being acquired from the Blue Jays by the 3-0 deadline with a WPM of 1.44, 0.88 WHIP and 6 saves, then a game against the Dodgers in NLDS. – Bob

COWBOY MCCARTHY

Monday 1/6: The search for the Dallas Cowboys head coach did not last long. Jay Glazer says Cowboys have agreed terms with native Pittsburgh and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to take over and lead the team:

Scoop alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to agree with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys

– Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

McCarthy recently coached the Packers from 2006 to 2018, winning the Steelers’ Super Bowl XLV in that streak. Now he will try to replicate this success in NFC East with “America’s Team”. – Hunter

I’m a little disappointed that they didn’t hire Marvin Lewis, who would have interviewed over the weekend, if only to have them explain to their fan base the reasons they hired someone with zero playoff victory in 16 seasons as head coach. McCarthy could do worse, however, if he lured Lewis to Dallas to be DC. – Bob

WENTZ HURT IN THE LOSS OF EAGLES

The Seahawks defeated the Eagles in the second NFC game on Sunday, 17-9but Philadelphia had no starting quarterback Carson Wentz after the third set in the game. Wentz was injured in a controversial shot from behind by the defensive end of Seattle Jadaveon Clowney which included contact with the head:

Retweet if it’s a bad shot from Clowney … 👀🤔 #CarsonWentz #NFL #Seahawks #Eagles pic.twitter.com/HtFAszY7nO

– 𝗠𝗦𝗠𝗚 (@ModernSports_) January 5, 2020

In the absence of Wentz, the Eagles were forced to use a 40-year save Josh McCown, who finished 18 of 24 for 179 yards but could not get Philadelphia into the end zone.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had 18 of 30 goals for 325 yards and a touchdown pass for D.K. Metcalf who had 160 yards on seven catches. Wilson also dominated the Seahawks on the ground, representing 370 of 382 total yards for Seattle.

Seattle will now travel to face second seed Green Bay next Sunday. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

What is your opinion: was Clowney’s blow cheap or just incidental? – Bob

ELIMINATED SAINTS

Sunday 1/5: Kirk Cousins threw a tight touching four-yard touchdown pass Kyle Rudolph in overtime to drive the Vikings to an upheaval of the Saints, 26-20, in the NFC game wildcard Sunday in New Orleans.

The Vikings shock the Saints for the second time in three years, 26-20, in OT!

pic.twitter.com/MZZS8J9pzE

– NFL Guy95 (@NFLFBGAMETIME) January 5, 2020

Cousins ​​finished 19-31 for 242 yards, but Vikings got a big game when backing up Dalvin Cook who had 94 yards on 28 runs and two touchdowns.

Quarterback of the Saints Drew Brees was 26 of 33 for 208 yards and a touchdown, but had a costly interception at the end of the second quarter which led to a Minnesota touchdown and a 13-10 halftime lead.

The Vikings will now face the Number 1 49ers next Saturday in Santa Clara, California. Kick-off is scheduled for 4.35 p.m. AND.

Minnesota is a dangerous team and it will be interesting to see how far they can go in a very heavy NFC. – Bob

DUKES OUTLAST CATS

Sunday 1/5: Duquesne used a solid first half to survive Davidson, 71-64, at the UPMC Events Center in the canton of Moon on Sunday.

The Dukes had a balanced score over the course of their roster, with four players finishing with two points, led by the goalkeeper Sincere Carry 16 points and five assists for the team. Center Michael Hughes provided a presence in the middle, finishing with a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Keep Maceo austin also had 14 points and before Marcus Weathers had 13 points and nine boards.

Davidson (6-7, 0-1) had a push in the second half led by guards Carter Collins (22 points) and Kellan Grady (19 points), but Duquesne (12-2, 2-0) kept the Wildcats just 38.7 percent off the floor and Davidson only crossed the line seven times.

Duquesne returns to action with his first conference game on the road as he travels to Philadelphia to play Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday, January 8. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. – Bob

AMAZING COMEBACK CAPS

Sunday 1/5: The Capitals shocked the Sharks on Sunday, 5-4, scoring two goals – by Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie – 32 seconds apart in the last minute of regulation to force overtime, then Lars Eller finish for Washington with an overtime goal:

The Capitals lost two points with less than a minute to go, but Vrana and Oshie both score to force the OT.

Then Lars Eller called the game in overtime to lift the Caps (-245) on the Sharks 5-4. @betthepucks

pic.twitter.com/1BFesbXNyI

– Barstool Bets (@barstoolbets) January 5, 2020

One of the most exciting and unlikely endings in the league this season. – Bob

