MLB commissioner concerned about double role of former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez

The double roles of former Boston pitcher Pedro Martinez and former Olympic softball player Jessica Mendoza as team assistants and broadcasters have taken the care of baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

Martinez is a special assistant to Red Sox and an analyst for TBS. Mendoza is a New York Mets baseball operations advisor and an ESPN broadcaster.

Both criticized pitcher Mike Fiers for revealing the astringent scam from Houston Astros to The Athletic. Fiers, now with Oakland, led to an investigation that led to the departure of 10% of major league managers: AJ Hinch from Houston, Alex Cora from Boston and Carlos Beltrán from the Mets.

“I am a transparent man,” Manfred said Thursday after a meeting of owners. “That someone should be a sort of singlet because he saw something that was wrong and decided to talk about it, I don’t agree with that.”

Martinez, a Hall of Famer, told the Boston WEEI radio station “whatever happens in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse and Fiers has broken the rules.”

Mendoza was a gold medalist for the US at the 2004 Olympic Games.

“To go public, yes, it wasn’t good for me,” she said about Fiers on an ESPN broadcast. “Frankly, it made me sad for the sport that this is how this was all discovered.”

Manfred concluded that their comments were made in their role as journalists.

“I am not so comfortable with it. I really am not,” he said about their dual role. “It is a subject that is being discussed internally. It caused many complications, not just with this specific incident or remarks, but in general. “

