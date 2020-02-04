MKE Black app with a focus on black businesses in the city will be launched on 10 February

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4646103002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=mobile-apps%2Cbusiness-profiles&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fmilwaukee&series=" name="snow-player/4646103002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/03/USAT/f2ae7bd1-2156-4cba-86e6-c129eda6e28b-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

Rick Banks (photo) and Paul Wellington have launched a new MKE Black app, designed to highlight black businesses, cultural sites, calendars and networks. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

When Rick Banks and Paul Wellington met in high school, they became fast friends while building a model city on Mars for a school project.

Now they have built something else: an app that will emphasize the black businesses of Milwaukee, important cultural sites and locations, as well as an event calendar.

They call it MKE Black.

Banks, the political director for Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, and Wellington, a librarian and the author of Black Built, started working on the app about five months ago.

“We were originally quoted by a professional app developer and said it would cost $ 18-20,000,” Banks recalled.

So Wellington started fiddling with Buildfire, a mobile app builder, and the idea soon came true.

The learning curve, Wellington said, was steep. But the price was much better: $ 60 a month.

The idea of ​​the app came to the co-founders at different times. Five or six years ago, Banks – struggling to support local black businesses – had wondered why there were no apps that identified black businesses.

Wellington said the idea also occurred to him spontaneously.

“I was in the shower one day and had something like why don’t we have an app for African-American companies?”

When he planned to make one, Wellington admitted that the investigation process was a challenge, sometimes requiring him to go personally to verify whether a company was in black ownership.

But he and Banks agreed that the challenge was important.

“Many people talk about the importance of supporting the community and black businesses, but it’s so hard to know,” Banks said. “How do you know what a black-owned company is?”

With the app, Banks thinks they will do that.

They plan to keep the app up to date by following the companies and said they also rely on community feedback to find out if a company is closing or addresses are changing.

What kind of companies will be characterized? Wellington said everything from restaurants, caterers and podcasts to resources for mental health and economic development.

Banks noted that they will also pay attention to local startups, such as the clothing brand Gifted.

Although there are no churches, the co-founders said there might be room for them while they keep making updates.

The app, which has undergone a soft launch at the end of January, is already available for Android devices and Wellington said they are going through Apple’s verification process.

The co-founders have planned a party from 6:00 pm to 3:00 pm. at SkyBox Sports Bar, 2213 N. King Drive, for the hard launch, scheduled for February 10.

Do you want to add your company? Complete this form on the MKE Black website.

Contact Talis Shelbourne at (414) 223-5261 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter on @talisseer and Facebook on @talisseer.

