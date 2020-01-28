MK11: Joker DLC - Easter eggs, deaths and brutality

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcZ6kCVbc5o (/ embed)

Joker has landed in Mortal Kombat 11 and brings all his evil antics with him. Like any character, Joker is full of optional moves that you can equip, but it’s primarily a trickster. He can stay away with a variety of devices and setup steps to control the pitch, or you can just deliver a punch with Joker’s signature cane.

To celebrate his early release, let’s take a look at the Joker fighter to reveal his second hidden death and brutality, and to talk about the many Easter eggs hidden in the character’s customization. There is a lot to talk about for the clown Prince of Crown. So let’s summarize the harlequin of the best things of hate.

Get more information about characters here: Shang Tsung, Nightwolf & Terminator!

Joker is available on all platforms for Season Pass owners. If you want to buy it separately, you have to wait until February 4th,

More Mortal Kombat 11 guides:

Fatality inputs:

NOTE: The easiest way to unlock the second fatality is to use one AI companion, Jump into the Endless Tower, choose Joker and turn on AI – after a few fights he will most likely use the second fatality and unlock it for you. Or you can simply enter the death below.

Spoilsport (Middle): bottom, right, left, (2 / triangle / Y)

(Middle): bottom, right, left, (2 / triangle / Y) Pop Goes The Mortal (Middle): Back, Down, Back (1 / Square / X)

Brutality Inputs:

The classic : (Last hit from above) Down + (2 / triangle / Y)

: (Last hit from above) Down + (2 / triangle / Y) Playful puppet : (Final hit by Puppetry Parry) Down, Left, (3 / Cross / A)

: (Final hit by Puppetry Parry) Down, Left, (3 / Cross / A) rocket power: (Last hit from Amplified Batsy Poo) Left, Right + (1 / Square / X), R1

Joker Easter eggs

Joker’s customization options are packed with references and Easter eggs from previous iterations of the character. His skins have a lot of references, so let’s just go over the ones that I immediately selected.

Clown prince of crime – This outfit is one of the originals from Gotham.

Forbidden laughter – The white suit appears in Frank Miller’s “Dark Knight Returns”.

Master of Chaos – A tribute to Cesar Romero’s Joker from the “Batman” series from the 1960s.

Perverted wisecracker – The solid color suit matches one of Jack Nicholson’s many costumes in Tim Burton’s “Batman” movie adaptation.

In the fight against Johnny Cage, Johnny states that he “doesn’t want to know your story of origin” – and refers to the fact that Joker’s true origin is (usually) a mystery in modern continuity.

Joker’s ending

Joker’s ridiculous ending is an elaborate joke about Mk’s canon! Joker (after killing Johnny Cage’s ninja mime) meets an undead Havik. Together with Havik, Hsu Hao and Mileene invade Order Realm to spread the chaos. Then Joker breaks the fourth wall and starts the TV.

Let’s go through why all of this is incredibly ridiculous. First of all, Havik and Hsu Hao are two of the absolutely worst Mortal Kombat characters in the franchise. Whenever they reappear (like Hsu Hao, who appears as a severed head in Erron Black’s pocket), it is particularly important to dive into them. Havik is a rejection of Chaos Realm – obviously Joker would love Chaos Realm!

The whole idea of ​​Order and Chaos Realm is a joke – two incredibly terrible areas with idiotic rules from Mortal Kombat: Deception’s ridiculous congress story mode.

And finally we have Mileena. She’s a classic character, but one that Ed Boon is constantly trolling fans with. She died in a previous game and players are constantly requesting her return on Twitter. Putting them in Joker’s end is just another nail in Mileena’s coffin and a cruel joke to play for fans. It’s still very funny.