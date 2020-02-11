Miyoko’s Kitchen is suing California for vegetable product labels

Dive overview:

Miyoko’s Kitchen, a vegetable food producer in California, has sued the state in the US court. The 22-page complaint alleges labeling requirements from the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the Milk and Dairy Food Safety Branch violate the rights of the Company’s first amendment.

State regulators sent a letter to Miyoko in December instructing the company to stop using the phrase “100% cruelty and animal-free” on the labels and on the website, as well as dairy terms such as “butter” on the vegan plant butter. The letter also told the company to remove the image of a woman hugging a cow on her website.

CEO Miyoko Schinner told the San Francisco Chronicle that she found the letter “absurd” and believed that the state was trying to create a precedent that animals could only be seen as food. Schinner said she decided to take legal action because California’s restrictions on packaging and marketing could adversely affect the plant-based food industry in general, along with her business. The Chronicle reported that the California Department of Food and Agriculture declined to comment.

Dive Insight:

Miyoko’s is no stranger to product labels. The company was sued in October 2018 by a woman from New York who claimed that consumers mistakenly assumed that the company’s vegan vegetable butter was the same as conventional dairy-based butter because of the packaging times.

Schinner said at the time the packaging made it clear that the product was not made from cow’s milk and that the formulation had been changed to “grown vegan butter made from plants.” That case was rejected a few months later, but Schinner told Food Navigator that she could not comment on the settlement terms, except to say it was rejected to the satisfaction of both parties.

This last complaint is different. Miyoko’s relies on the first amendment to challenge the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s labeling policy for plant products, so the outcome can have major consequences for the plant industry as a whole.

The department’s letter to the company dated December 9 cites various federal regulations and state codes to change product labeling. One paragraph states that the word “butter” may not be used on a product unless it is made exclusively with milk or cream or both and contains at least 80% milk fat. The letter also states that images of livestock farming on the Miyoko website must be removed, along with the words “100% dairy-free and cruelty-free”.

It is not clear whether California has imposed similar requirements on other plant manufacturers in the Golden State, but it is possible that other involved companies set up a first amendment challenge together with Miyoko’s.

Other cases of product labeling have also relied on arguments of freedom of expression, including a lawsuit filed by Tofurky last July and four other plaintiffs who dispute the new labeling law of Arkansas and prohibit the use of meaty terms on plant products. They won a first round in December when a Arkansas federal judge stopped enforcing the law until its constitutionality was determined.

If these lawsuits are unsuccessful, Miyokos, similar to Tofurky, may be required to invest a lot of time and money in new product packaging. Miyoko’s complaint states that the California guidelines would “bump” the company by costing more than $ 1 million in labeling and marketing changes and preventing consumers from being accurately informed about their products.

“The state of California forbids Miyokos, through officials from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, to engage in protected speech based on the content and the position expressed by that speech,” the complaint claims.

That language corresponds to a recent opinion of a federal judge in Kansas, with the majority of the state’s so-called “ag-gag” criminalizing undercover investigations at factory farms and slaughterhouses being destroyed. The judge found that the 1990 law is unconstitutional because it discriminates against certain content on the basis of content.

Whether this approach will work out for Miyoko remains to be seen, but the company appears to have the legal support of Deepak Gupta, founder of Deepak Wessler, PLLC, of ​​Washington, DC. He often advocates for the US Supreme Court and has a focus on consumer protection and constitutional law. The other plaintiff’s lawyer is Alene Anello, attorney for the Animal Legal Defense Fund in Berkeley, California.