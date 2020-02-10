Mixed results for lawyer victims excluded with $ 2.5 million missing

Two clients who have been swallowed for more than $ 600,000 by a former lawyer in Ottawa have lost their attempt to sue the law firm that once bore its name.

Paul Thomas McEnery was banned in April 2018 with a $ 2.5 million loss on the trust account he managed at Ottawa, Williams McEnery.

McEnery, now 71, suffered a stroke in the summer of 2013, but resumed his practice and continued to represent clients because he reportedly developed some form of dementia. He told the investigators that he did not know what had happened to the missing money, most of which was kept in trust for estates, investors, and home buyers.

The Law Society of Ontario started an investigation in October 2015, but the forensic investigators could not follow the missing money.

A subsequent police investigation did not lead to charges and the mystery of what happened to the money was never solved.

Eight former customers have filed lawsuits against McEnery and the company, Williams McEnery, in an attempt to recover their losses.

Two former clients, David Woodruff and Pierre Bouchard, asked Ontario Superior Court Justice Robyn Ryan Bell to make their summary statements – statements without the cost of a full trial – against McEnery and Williams McEnery.

The judge granted summary judgments of $ 621,000 against McEnery, but firmly rejected the claim that the law firm bore some legal responsibility for the lawyer’s financial offenses.

Ryan Bell issued a so-called “boomerang order” in the case and granted Williams McEnery, now known as Williams Litigation Lawyers, summary statements in his favor.

“I think that Mr. McEnery’s legal practice was separate from that of the law firm and that the defendants had two separate activities,” concluded Ryan Bell in a statement released Monday.

The judge found that McEnery shared a banner, Williams McEnery, with lawyer Eric Williams for almost 40 years, but was never an official part of the office. A partnership agreement entered into in 2011 mentions Williams as the founding partner of a law firm of four lawyers, but the document specifically excludes McEnery and his company.

Lawyers for Woodruff and Bouchard suggested that the partnership agreement be concluded to distance themselves from McEnery’s actions, but the judge rejected those claims completely unfounded.

They further argued that since McEnery was mentioned in public documents as a partner at Williams McEnery, he was a legal partner.

However, the judge also rejected this argument and noted that McEnery maintained a separate law firm, a separate trust account, and separate archiving and computer systems. He also maintained separate financial statements and dealt with a separate bank.

In a statement, Woodruff, then president of a local welding company, stated that McEnery was his corporate lawyer and approached him in September 2015 for a $ 360,000 loan to the law firm. That loan and part of a previous loan have never been repaid.

Bouchard hired McEnery for a real estate transaction in September 2015 and placed $ 241,000 with the lawyer to repay a mortgage. The money was never paid.

McEnery was represented in the trial by a legal guardian, who did not call back on Monday.

Many of the victims of McEnery also claim claims against the law society compensation fund, which helps those who have lost money to unfair lawyers.

The fund covers losses of up to $ 150,000 for theft or misappropriation that occurred before September 21, 2016. The limit has been raised to $ 500,000 for cases that occurred after that date.

