Mixed feelings about technology initiatives that move outside of IT departments

For many IT managers and professionals, the growth of technological initiatives outside the IT domain and within the business lines is welcome and fearsome. IT managers, especially those I talk to, are very open to empowering end users to follow their own initiatives, bring their own devices and even subscribe independently to cloud services. It means more innovation with less stress in IT departments with overwork to deliver results. However, it also means that IT may have its share of problems to clean up when things go wrong.

These emotions found are a recent survey of 450 executives and IT managers, who see opportunities in user-driven IT, tempered by nervousness over loss of control, uncontrolled costs, security holes and what auditors will say. The IDG Connect survey, commissioned by Snow Software, reveals that there have been some fears: the empowerment of business units has led to more complex audits, uncontrolled costs and security vulnerabilities.

For starters, the IT business line is now the norm, rather than the exception. The survey shows that 67% of IT leaders said that at least half of their spending is now controlled by individual business units. "Traditionally, the purchase and management of technology was controlled by IT departments," say the survey authors. "Models in the cloud and as a service changed this dynamic, allowing employees across the organization to easily buy and use technology without the participation of IT.

In general, IT leaders see this as a good thing. More than three out of four, 78%, feel that the change in technology spending is positive for their organizations. "It is likely that decentralized IT spending will produce a series of positive results, since a change in roles offers tactical decision making between business units through the acquisition of SaaS and IaaS," said the IDG authors. . This "leaves time for IT leaders to focus on more strategic tasks. However, these positive results can only be achieved if IT departments create the right framework to allow different business units to acquire their own technology."

User-driven IT really works if, in the process, IT costs remain transparent. If commercial users can weigh the costs of their technology with the benefits they are receiving, that is a real advantage. "A fundamental part of this framework is to ensure that the costs, security requirements and compliance of software purchases are visible and understood throughout the entire acquisition process. Only by doing this, the LOB can feel empowered to acquire and & # 39; own & # 39; its technology, while reducing burden for top IT leaders. "

When you look at the pros and cons of spending on technology outside of iT, the good seems to be greater than the bad. More than 40% see greater agility, as well as the ability of IT to be more strategic as a result. Still, 40% say they face more complex audits as a result. A similar number is concerned about the ability of IT to provide better support and align with the business.

With the shift in IT spending to business units, what challenges does your organization face?

The organization becomes more agile and innovative 45%

IT can focus on more strategic initiatives 41%

Audit preparation becomes slower and more complex 40%

Being able to provide better support and align with the business 39%

Increased risk for data security 35%

Increase in threat of default 34%

For IT leaders, the benefits of user-driven IT outweigh the risks. A majority, 54%, say it helps draw attention and interest in digital initiatives, while almost half suggest that it opens up transparency in IT costs. Similarly, about half are seeing their roles elevated to more advisory roles for business leaders.

What does the increase in ownership of IT spending by business units mean for your role?

Finding easier to get the attention of the boardroom since the organization's leadership manages 54% better digital

Investigate new ways to find and analyze the use and cost of technologies 46%

Looking for ways to make the IT function more innovative and consultative for business units 45%

Increasingly marginalized 33%

Remove IT team personnel to become an integral part of business units 33%

Be responsible for something you can't control 32%

IT decentralization can generate greater alignment between business and IT, according to IT leaders. About two-thirds, 65%, say they will need to focus on greater alignment with the business over the next two years. A majority, 59%, also want greater visibility of their infrastructure in the near horizon.

Over the next two years, as business units exercise their power to initiate IT spending, how will their role as an IT leader evolve?

Align IT with business unit requirements 65%

Get better visibility of the entire state of IT 59%

Better understand what is spent on you and who does it 62%

Become a trusted advisor for business leaders 50%

Become (more) an innovation partner to support business objectives 36%

Focus more on controlling the increase in cloud spending (excluding SaaS, IaaS and PaaS) 35%

Still, the idea that end users work independently with IT providers and services creates a lot of anguish for IT leaders. While most believe this is beneficial for their organization, it presents new challenges when combined with increased use of the cloud: 56% of IT leaders are concerned about the hidden costs of the cloud and almost 90% are Concerns about the possibility of supplier audits within the cloud environments. More than half of the IT leaders expressed the need to gain better visibility of their IT assets and expenses throughout their organization.

IT leaders will be interested in avoiding being hit by poorly managed cloud purchases driven by LOB without their participation. More than a third say they can only determine which cloud applications are being used throughout the organization when they have been acquired by the IT function. In addition, 59% say they will have to make sure they have better visibility of the entire IT status in the next two years.

IT leaders also fear that decentralized IT will leave cloud spending out of control. In fact, more than three quarters (78%) said that the preparation of audits is becoming increasingly complex and slow. Executives are justified by worrying about audits, the survey authors add. Annual audits are now the rule and not the exception: 73% of respondents said they have been audited by at least one software provider in the last 12 months.

(Disclosure: In my role as an independent analyst for the past 12 months, I have carried out project work for IDC, an IDG unit, mentioned in this survey).