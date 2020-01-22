Mix continues to create good conditions

Unmute

** Winter weather report for south and east Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 4 p.m. **

Overnight, freezing rain fell over much of northwest Iowa, causing very slippery roads, sidewalks, and parking lots.

Be very careful if you set off in the next few hours.

Temperatures fluctuate at or just above freezing, and in areas south and east of Sioux City, the mix of rain and snow lasts all day.

For everyone else, the sky is cloudy and the temperatures stay in the low to mid 30s.

The system that causes this will come to a standstill towards the southeast, which will lead to more problems with light snow in the next few days.

The higher chances are late tonight in the Thursday morning, then again in the Thursday evening on Friday.

One or two inches will be possible with this first wave and another inch or less could fall in the second.

For most of this period, temperatures will remain constant near the 30 degree mark.

The weekend looks dry and the temperatures are still close to freezing.

