Hagiography usually waits for someone to die, but Mitt Romney is still very alive. In the last Senate vote to acquit Donald Trump from all charges, Romney became the first senator who voted to condemn and remove a president of their own party from office, with the Republican of Utah expressing his personal faith and the extent of the president’s misconduct in his decision.

The act was brave and will certainly affect Romney’s position at the current Trump-loyal GOP. But the wave of exuberant praise for Romney’s only voice from both anti-Trump Republicans and centrist Democrats oversees the real risk he took and paves the way for the actual policies he represents.

Romney has been stirring this pot for weeks and his decision to vote for conviction clearly did not come as a final judgment. Instead, his message was smoothly released by a pre-recorded interview with Chris Wallace at Fox News and an embargoed piece of it The Atlantic OceanMcKay Coppins, the sympathetic reporter from Romney. Both were timed to come out while giving his dramatic speech to the Senate. It went flawlessly – the White House never saw it coming.

And it certainly worked: Trump loyalists and the White House are furious and liberals are quickly on their way to sanctify the (still living) Romney as a saint in the same way they hastened to beautify John McCain for his voice to the To maintain Affordable Care Act.

“At a time when many are wondering what honor there is in public life, Mitt Romney is”, wrote Chris Murphy, the junior Democratic senator from Connecticut, on Twitter.

It is easy to see why: both acts are framed in the archetype of a classic heroes, one man competing against his own kind to do what is right. They also both exist to build a two-party myth on a man who exhibited most of the worst qualities of the Republican party.

But Democrats like Murphy are taking on the completely wrong message of his defiance. They think that Romney’s only voice is an opportunity to return to the rosy politics of yesteryear, where people stood up for what’s right. In fact it is the opposite: the fact that Romney was the only Republican voice to condemn the cement, the fact that that era is dead (if it ever really lived), with a few last sobs to squeak with the political capital.

Because you’re not mistaken, Romney only voted this way because he could. His senate seat is reasonably safe: he cannot be re-elected until 2024, and he is a largely beloved Mormon candidate who represents Utah. While there are certainly some hardline Trump sycophants in the Senate, the majority of his GOP colleagues probably don’t care much about how Romney voted. And it is likely that more than a few would have joined him if the restrictions of political cowardice and vulnerable seats had not kept them in line. Romney was perhaps the only senator with the motivation and freedom to act.

Perhaps the most telling facet of Romney’s choice is what ultimately inspired him to act: not one of Trump’s many decisions that make the American people bold, but that the president happened to be an idiotic, corrupt bastard while making it. Take immigration, for example: Romney has mildly distanced himself from some of Trump’s more despicable policies, calling family divisions at the border “heartbreaking”, but in earlier speeches he called himself “more a hawk” about immigration than the president, citing his opposition to the DACA program from the Obama era.

Romney knows that the Republican party and the powers that lead it will eventually survive Trump. By opposing the president against little more than overt crime, rather than the inherent violence of his policies, the senator signals nothing more than the fact that he would be able to do the same fascism as Trump with a better hairline.