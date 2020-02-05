Mitt Romney: Why the Senator from Utah will vote to condemn President Trump

WASHINGTON – Senator Mitt Romney has made the decision he has been disappointed with since House Democrats opened an investigation into the charges of President Donald Trump.

He will vote to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power and acquit the president from obstruction to Congress, the freshman Republican reported in a speech on Wednesday. The astonishing revelation came less than two hours before the GOP-controlled Senate was expected to exempt Trump from both charges.

What the scale was for Romney was that Trump reportedly sought the help of Ukraine in the 2020 elections. “There is nothing more serious or serious about our constitution than corrupting an election,” he said. “In a democratic republic like ours, taking action to corrupt an electoral process is as offensive to the constitution as I can imagine.”

Romney’s vote will not affect the outcome of the third trial of presidential charges in American history. But the significant political consequences of his decision are not lost with the one-time GOP presidential candidate, whose status in the party made him a unique prominent senator for the first term.

“I have had a long career and this has been the most difficult decision I have been confronted with,” said the former director and governor in an exclusive interview with the Deseret News prior to the speech. “I have never experienced so much insomnia, so much anxiety, and recognized the consequences for the country in a way other than during this process.”

He will probably be the only Republican to break the ranks in the historic mood. He is confronted with the almost certain wrath of a president who demands unwavering loyalty within the party he controls. Romney’s ability to work with GOP colleagues during the remaining five years of his term of office and prospects for re-election are less certain.

But the inner conflict that led to the decision was not just political.

The pious Latter-day Saint said he took an oath “for God” to do impartial justice and set aside his personal and political interests and “do impartial justice” when considering the evidence provided by house managers and the defense team of the president was brought.

“So I came to a conclusion that was not at all what I had hoped to have achieved,” he said. “But I don’t see how I can draw a conclusion in good conscience and be true to what my heart and mind tell me that is true.”

Complex relationship

Trump became the third president in American history to be deposed when the House passed two deposition articles in December. The first accuses him of abuse of power because he would have put pressure on Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically. The second accuses Trump of obstructing Congress during the House investigation into his dealings with Ukraine.

Romney and Trump certainly have a complicated relationship. The 2012 GOP candidate called Trump a fake and fraud during the 2016 presidential campaign, but was later taken into account as Secretary of State following Trump’s unlikely victory.

Since Romney won his senate seat in 2018, his vote has coincided with the president more than 80% of the time, while he has also become one of Trump’s most outspoken critics among the Republicans on Capitol Hill. He was on his own and said that he was bothered by allegations from Trump who invited foreign involvement in the 2020 elections, personally attacking President Romney on Twitter.

Romney explained that when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the accusation investigation, he feared the prospect of having to judge the president of his party.

“I knew that I would take an oath before God that I would apply impartial justice, and therefore all my prejudices and my partisan instincts to support Republican conservative principles and people should take a back seat,” he said.

In explaining his voice, Romney mentioned the oath recited by Supreme Judge John Roberts several times, when all 100 senators raised their right hand and were sworn in, and the impact that the solemn ritual had on him as a religious person who invokes God in a vow to do impartial justice.

“I take that very seriously. And so I wasn’t looking forward to the responsibility I would have and wish it hadn’t been imposed on us by the President’s actions, “he said.

Come to the decision

Like his colleagues, Romney sat silently for days listening to arguments from house managers and Trump’s defense team. He filled 54 pages of a notebook with notes and didn’t sleep much. After hours of arguing, he went back to his office and sometimes interviewed his staff for hours about what he learned and how he leaned. Some nights he leaned to acquittal and others felt less certain.

His staff also heard from voters and the senator said he had received text messages and e-mails from friends “I hadn’t heard of them for a long time” and urged him to “stand with the team” and ask the president to support.

“And let me tell you that I like being with the team,” said Romney. “But if you stand with the team in conflict with your conscience and the duty you have given to God, I should endure the disapproval of my own conscience, as well as the contempt of history.”

The president’s refusal to cooperate with House investigators was “excessive” but not illegal, Romney said, declaring his voice to speak freely about the second allegation article.

But about the abuse of power, Romney said the evidence was overwhelming and clear that Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, for political purposes and not for corruption as White out to row House advocates argued.

Romney said that Biden was guilty of a clear conflict of interest when his son, Hunter, used his father’s name to gain a lucrative position in the management of a corrupt Ukrainian energy company. But Romney does not believe that one of the Bidens has committed a crime that was worth the risk Trump took by withholding help provided Ukraine investigates the connection as a corrupt plan.

“It’s hard to imagine that the president would have done what he did with the name of the parties other than Biden,” Romney said.

“Hope above hope”

Romney said he had reached his verdict during the trial phase of the trial. But his urge to have former national security adviser John Bolton testify was not an attempt to strengthen his position, but rather to raise doubts that would allow him to draw a different conclusion.

Romney’s search for additional evidence did indeed begin before the trial came together. Ahead of the fact that calling witnesses could be problematic and concerned about the conclusions of the House Investigation, Romney said he asked the White House council if they could at least provide sworn statements from the White House’s most important assistants , hoping that they would confirm that there was nothing inappropriate in how aid was handled to Ukraine.

That didn’t happen. A few days before senators would vote on asking for additional witnesses and documents, The New York Times reported that a manuscript of Bolton’s forthcoming book said that Trump told him that help to Ukraine was linked to Bidens investigation.

Romney used the revelation to forcefully plead with his GOP colleagues that they should call witnesses in the Senate process, but only he and fellow Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine eventually voted with Democrats in the failed attempt to get Bolton to testify.

“I hoped that Bolton would say something that would raise reasonable doubt and that I didn’t have to vote to condemn the president,” said Romney. “My personal and political interests lie in not condemning, but exempting, and I hoped he could testify that the president had broader motives than I had established.”

“An easier way out”

Romney is not alone in his conclusion that Trump sought help from a foreign power in the 2020 elections. In the days prior to the verdict, other republican senators condemned the president’s behavior in Ukraine. But they said it didn’t justify conviction and dismissal.

Some said the House should have pursued censorship instead of the “political death penalty” of accusation and conviction. They reasoned that voters had to remove a president, not senators, especially with an election just nine months away.

Romney came to a different conclusion.

“I apologize by saying that we let people decide that it would have been an easier way out. But it is not what the Constitution requires. The Constitution says the senate will try the president,” he said.

He realizes that his vote will not remove the president and voters will cast their vote in November to pass the final verdict. “But in my case I had to do what I had sworn as an individual and not take into account what other senators are going to do and how many will vote this way and that way. You do what you know is right, and you let what happens. “

He respects the different decisions that others have made and he hopes that they will respect his own.

He said he spoke to his wife Ann every evening and discussed his final decision with their five sons and husbands. They spoke about the political reality of voting to condemn, but understood that their father’s position was vintage Romney.

“They grew up under my father, who they call Barda, and are convinced that you are doing what is right,” he said of his deceased father, former Michigan governor George Romney, who became president in 1968 and served as a cabinet member in the Nixon administration. “He did things he thought were good, but not always popular.”