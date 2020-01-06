Mitt Romney wants to hear John Bolton in Trump impeachment trial

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – At least one Republican senator, Mitt Romney, from Utah, wants to hear from John Bolton after the former national security adviser offered to testify at the Senate recall trial.

“Sure,” Romney told reporters in Washington when asked if he wanted Bolton to testify. “He has first-hand information and, assuming articles of impeachment reach the Senate, I would like to hear what he has to say.”

Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill that he wanted to know “what he knew” about President Donald Trump’s relations with Ukraine.

“What’s the process to get there, I don’t have an answer for you,” said Romney, according to The Hill.

Bolton said on Monday that he was “ready to testify” if summoned by the Senate in his trial for the removal of Trump, a surprise statement which supported Democrats in their pressure for new witnesses, Associated reported Press.

Bolton, who left the White House in September, said he had weighed the issues of executive privilege and after “careful consideration and study” decided that he would comply with any assignment from the Senate.

Democrats and Republicans are deadlocked on the rules that will govern the work of the Senate, as to whether witnesses will be called and when.

The Associated Press has named Romney as one of seven GOP senators who could join the Democrats to change the rules that would determine which witnesses could be called during the Senate trial.

Romney stood alone among his Republican colleagues saying he was first “troubled” and then “dismayed” by allegations that Trump refused military aid to Ukraine in return for the investigation of his political rival Joe Biden. But he said he does not pass judgment on whether it is a removable offense.

If Bolton were to appear, he could provide a first-hand account of the events at the heart of the President’s impeachment case. As a senior adviser, he was present at key moments which were investigated as part of the investigation into the removal of the Chamber, including meetings with Ukrainian officials.

His willingness to comply with a subpoena could complicate the strategy of the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, who expressed resistance to the calling of new witnesses. Bolton left a message for McConnell before releasing his statement Monday morning, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak in public.

McConnell called for a speedy dismissal trial, with a possible final vote after the opening of the proceedings. He repeatedly mentioned the removal of President Bill Clinton when leaders decided what to do after the trial began. In this case, witnesses testified in camera and certain extracts from these interviews were broadcast to the Senate.

“The Senate has a unanimous bipartisan precedent for when to deal with mid-trial issues such as witnesses – in the middle of the trial,” said McConnell when opening the Senate on Monday.

But first, the Senate must receive the impeachment articles. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi blocked the transmission of articles passed by the House against Trump in an attempt to obtain testimony from the Democrats.

Pelosi provided no clue about its next steps on Monday. But in a tweet, she said Trump and McConnell “lacked an apology” for not calling witnesses or producing documents that Trump had blocked.

Trump told Rush Limbaugh on his radio show that the whole process was “sad for our country” and suggested that Pelosi did not want a trial.

“She doesn’t want a vote because how is it possible – it’s totally partisan,” said Trump.

Bolton’s testimony would inject an element of unpredictability into a recall trial which would generally end with the acquittal of Trump. He clashed with Trump while working at the White House, and the two men offered different versions of his resignation or dismissal when he left office.

If he were to testify, Bolton would almost certainly be asked about a comment he made that he did not want to “be part of anything,” European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and the chief of staff. White House Mick Mulvaney “Prepared” “While Trump was pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, the AP reported.

This pressure, while Trump withheld security assistance from Ukraine, was at the heart of the House investigation, which voted to remove Trump from office on December 18.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Said in a statement after Bolton’s announcement that “the momentum to find out the truth in a Senate trial continues.”

Schumer said he is now “up to four Senate Republicans to support the arrival of Mr. Bolton” and the other witnesses he proposed, including Mulvaney. Republicans hold the Senate with a majority of 53 seats, and Democrats should find four Republicans to vote with them to issue a subpoena.

If the Republicans object to the Democrats’ proposed subpoenas, Schumer said: “They would clearly indicate that they are participating in a cover-up.”

Other Republicans downplayed the possibility of calling Bolton at trial.

“Call me skeptical of anything he could add,” said Republican leadership senator John Thune of South Dakota.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that the Senate should not go beyond the evidence gathered during the House investigation – a process McConnell called “the least thorough” in history.

“Our job is to vote on what the House has adopted, not to conduct an open inquiry,” Rubio tweeted.

And another Republican, Missouri senator Josh Hawley on Monday introduced legislation to change the rules of the Senate to allow for removal of impeachment items if they are not passed to the Senate.

“I don’t know why we would want to,” said Bolton, Hawley, “but let’s start the trial.”

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Tweeted that he would no longer call Bolton back to the House, writing that “the Senate must authorize the testimony of him, Mulvaney and other”.

Schiff had invited Bolton to testify as part of the investigation but had not summoned him to appear, saying he did not want the dismissal case to go to court. Instead, the House voted to dismiss Trump for obstructing Congress.

Bolton announced late last year that he would have more to say about Ukraine, tweeting that people should “stay tuned.”

contributing: Zeke Miller, Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker, Associated Press