Mitt Romney responds to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Senator Mitt Romney on Thursday night reacted to the US target killing the top general of Iran, to condemn General Qassem Soleimani as a "depraved terrorist" and calling the United States and his allies to "articulate and pursue a coherent strategy "In the days and weeks to come.

Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, was killed by the United States in an airstrike on Baghdad International Airport on Friday morning local time, according to the Associated Press. The attack has the potential to dramatically increase tensions and growing in the Middle East and provoke Iranian retaliation against US troops in the region.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday night on the mountain, Romney described Soleimani as a "vicious terrorist who had the blood of hundreds of military and American women in their hands, and they definitely planned operations to further damage our citizens and allies. "

"We remember and honor the sacrifice of the men and women soldiers, and we congratulate our brave soldiers and intelligence officers who conducted this successful mission," Romney said in his statement. "At this time of increased tension in the region, the United States must take the necessary measures to protect our staff there and beyond."

Utah senator is chairman of the Subcommittee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate the Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, which deals with US relations with Middle Eastern countries.

Recent tensions between the US and Iran date back to May 2018, when President Donald Trump made the decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The agreement was made in 2015 under President Barack Obama.

The Defense Department said Soleimani killed because "was actively developing plans to attack the diplomats and members of the US servicemen in Iraq and throughout the region," reports Associated Press.

The department also accused Soleimani of approving an attack this week at the US embassy. in Baghdad, US air strikes were manifested on a group of Iran-backed militias in Iraq. The attack on the embassy two days took Trump order over 750 US troops in the Middle East and led Romney to ask for stricter sanctions and world condemnation of Iran.

In response to the attack on Soleimani, an adviser to the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, resorted to social networking application Telegram United States to warn of retaliation from Tehran, reports Associated Press.

"Trump through its commitment has drawn the most dangerous situation in the region to the United States," wrote Hessameddin Ashena. "Whoever puts his foot beyond the red line must be ready to face its consequences."

Trump, who was supposed to vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday sent a tweet of an American flag after the attack.

Iraqi officials said the airport strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five others, including FMP airport protocol officer Mohamed. Reda, according to the Associated Press.

In his statement Thursday night, Romney stressed the importance of a "coherent strategy" for the US and its allies in the future.

“With the growing challenges we face in the Middle East, it is imperative that the US and its allies to articulate and pursue a coherent strategy for protecting our security interests in the region, "Romney said. "I will press the Administration for additional details in the coming days."