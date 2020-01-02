Mitt Romney responds to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Going to war with Iran is the last thing President Donald Trump wants to do, Rep. Chris Stewart said Friday.

“I think it will be measured. I think it will be considered, "said the Utah Republican, adding that there is no urgency to respond immediately to Iranian threats of reprisals." But it is important for the Iranian leadership to know that we will not let them pressure us forever. "

US forces killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds force in Iran, in a selective air strike at Baghdad International Airport on Friday morning, local time, according to the Associated Press. The attack has the potential to dramatically increase tensions and growing in the Middle East and provoke Iranian retaliation against US troops in the region.

Stewart, a member of the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives, said he is grateful for the president's commitment to decisive and "rather bold" action and expressed "great confidence" in him and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

But the United States is not looking for a fight, and "the last thing" Trump wants is to start a war with Iran, Stewart said.

"We are not looking for an escalation. We are not looking for a conflict with the Iranian leadership. We do not want to have a conflict with the Iranian people. We want to defend the interests of the United States and American lives in the region," he told KSL Newsradio.

"It is important to note that we did not respond when they took our tankers or attacked the oil fields of Saudi Arabia, but when they kill US citizens as they did in recent weeks, we will respond and it is important that the Iranian leadership knows that," Stewart said .

Senator Mitt Romney, on Thursday night, asked that the United States and its allies "articulate and pursue a coherent strategy" in the days and weeks ahead.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday night, Romney described Soleimani as a "depraved terrorist who had the blood of hundreds of US military and women on his hands, and that he certainly planned operations to further harm our citizens and allies. "

"We remember and honor the sacrifice of the men and women soldiers, and we congratulate our brave soldiers and intelligence officers who conducted this successful mission," Romney said in his statement. "At this time of increased tension in the region, the United States must take the necessary measures to protect our staff there and beyond."

Utah senator is chairman of the Subcommittee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate the Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, which deals with US relations with Middle Eastern countries.

The only Democrat in the Utah Congress, representative Ben McAdams, said no one is mourning the death of Soleimani.

"I think I feel the same sense of outrage we all feel and, without a doubt, deserved consequences," he told KSL Newsradio.

McAdams said he now thinks of the American military men and women who risked their lives to defend the country. He said he wants to make sure that any risk they are asked to assume is "worthwhile" and that there is a consistent and long-term strategy to protect the United States.

The first-term congressman said he hopes that "games" will not be played in Congress and that partisanship has nothing to do with future decisions.

"This is a time to work with the president, Republicans and Democrats to gather information and then make the decisions that we believe are the best for our country," McAdams said. "Reasonable people will not agree on the best way forward, but we have to make that decision in the interest of our country."

Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, issued a two-line statement on Friday about the murder of Soleimani:

“The death of Qasem Soleimani is a great victory for the security of the American people. As always, I am eager to know the legal justification for this action, and I hope to be informed by the Pentagon and the White House, ”he said.

Lee argues that acts of war must pass through Congress.

Stewart said the president did not have and should not have to seek congressional approval before launching the air strike. He said he could compromise the security of that information and set a precedent that the president could not do so when he "clearly" has the ability to defend the lives of Americans in those situations.

Rep. John Curtis, a Republican from Utah, tweeted: "With reports by Soleimani actively planning more attacks against the US, the President acted decisively to protect countless lives, including our service members, diplomats and ordinary citizens."

Curtis, a member of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said he expects a briefing from the Trump administration "as soon as possible."

The recent tensions between the United States and Iran date back to May 2018, when Trump made the decision to withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal with the world powers. The agreement was made in 2015 under President Barack Obama.

The Defense Department said Soleimani killed because "was actively developing plans to attack the diplomats and members of the US servicemen in Iraq and throughout the region," reports Associated Press.

The department also accused Soleimani of approving an attack this week at the US embassy. in Baghdad, US air strikes were manifested on a group of Iran-backed militias in Iraq. The attack on the embassy two days took Trump order over 750 US troops in the Middle East and led Romney to ask for stricter sanctions and world condemnation of Iran.

In response to the attack on Soleimani, an adviser to the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, resorted to social networking application Telegram United States to warn of retaliation from Tehran, reports Associated Press.

"Trump through its commitment has drawn the most dangerous situation in the region to the United States," wrote Hessameddin Ashena. "Whoever puts his foot beyond the red line must be ready to face its consequences."

Trump, who was supposed to vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday sent a tweet of an American flag after the attack.

Iraqi officials said the airport strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five others, including FMP airport protocol officer Mohamed. Reda, according to the Associated Press.

In his statement Thursday night, Romney stressed the importance of a "coherent strategy" for the US and its allies in the future.

“With the growing challenges we face in the Middle East, it is imperative that the US and its allies to articulate and pursue a coherent strategy for protecting our security interests in the region, "Romney said. "I will press the Administration for additional details in the coming days."