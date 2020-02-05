Mitt Romney agrees to remove Trump from office for accusation

The vote to acquit President Trump from allegations of accusation will not be unanimous within his own party.

Hours before senators will decide if they want to relieve Trump from being accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said he will break his party and vote to condemn the president.

“I believe the effort he has made, attempting to corrupt our elections is as destructive as attacking the oath of office and our constitution,” Romney said during an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News on Wednesday. “It is a high crime and a crime within the meaning of the Constitution. It is not a decision that I make lightly. It is the last decision I want to make. The personal and political consequences that come to me as a result will be extraordinary. But I swore an oath before God – and I am a religious person – that I would apply impartial justice. Applying impartial justice says that what the president did was seriously wrong and I had to vote if I were to live with my own conscience in a way consistent with that oath. “

“I really believe he should be removed from office,” he added. “That’s the voice I’ll take.”

ROMNEY: “It is difficult for me to imagine a more serious attack on the constitution and on a republic like ours than to say that a president could call in a foreign government to corrupt our elections to stay in power. That happens in tinhorn autocracies. ” pic.twitter.com/RpSdGVaoEN

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) 5 February 2020

After his interview on Fox News, Romney brought his argument to the senate floor. “The serious question that the constitution commands the senators to answer is whether the president has done an act so extreme and elusive that it rises to the level of a high crime and crime,” he said. “Yes he did.”

Senator Mitt Romney: “The serious question that the senator must answer to senators is whether the president has committed such an extreme and serious act that it would amount to a high crime and a crime. Yes, he did.” https://t.co/lnO7tfCnND pic.twitter.com/RO6YKTmtro

– ABC News (@ABC) 5 February 2020

Although Romney has a long history of criticizing Trump, the move is surprising given the extent to which the GOP, including Romney, has submitted to the will of the president. One of the most prominent apologists is Romney’s niece, Ronna McDaniel, the chairman of the Republican National Committee who has vigorously defended the president against the investigation of allegations.

“This is not the first time I disagree with Mitt, and I suppose it won’t be the last,” tweeted McDaniel Wednesday. “Basically, President Trump has done nothing wrong, and the Republican party is more united than ever.”

Although Romney has moved his own party, no democrats seem to be voting to acquit the president. Although they represent red states that voted for Trump in 2016, Sens. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) And Joe Manchin (DW.V.) all said that they intend to vote to convict Trump. .

Romney becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president from his own party.

This post has been updated.