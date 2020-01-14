Mitsubishi can solve its America problems with the Delica if it were only a couple

First, let me make it clear that I am not sexist – this “couple” I am referring to in the headline can be either testicles or ovaries, regardless of which pairing the genital area needs, to give courage to the company’s American arm to give up, stop fidgeting and finally do something about the eternally gloomy situation they find themselves in. And what they could do is called Delica D: 5.

Mitsubishi’s sales in America have improved a bit now, but they’re still pretty crappy, especially considering that they’re SUVs and crossovers only – by far the best-selling vehicle types in America – and some really cheap, economical cars that I don’t think is that terrible.

There is no good reason why Mitsubishi shouldn’t do much better here in America, except for one crucial problem: Nobody really cares about their SUVs or crossovers.

It’s not like they’re all so terrible, but they get pretty boring and they’re not particularly fun to drive, and to be honest, the Outlanders and Eclipse Cross are all pretty memorable things, lost in an ocean almost identical and probably better SUVs and crossovers that are offered by almost everyone else.

Over the years, we have advised Mitsubishi so unsolicited that we could probably bill them for the contract award. It’s not that Mitsubishi never has good ideas – hell, they kicked Carlos Ghosn out in 2018 – and they make compelling cars in their non-American markets. That brings me to my point: you have to bring the Delica to America.

The latest version of the Delica is the Delica D: 5, and at the Tokyo Auto Show they recently had some really entertaining variations, like this Terry Ito Edition:

As far as I know, Terry Ito is a Japanese television producer and author, and I think the gentleman dressed up as a Yeti.

It doesn’t really matter who Terry Ito is for my argument, just that the Delica with the round retro headlights and the interesting green color looks awesome there in my opinion. It looks like it is really staring at you and has spent a lot of time on your eyebrows, always an effective combination.

The current production versions of the Delica D5 look more conventional, but are still quite striking:

As you probably found out, the Delica D5 is a kind of minivan, but not exactly. It’s kind of a combination of a minivan and an SUV like the Delica has always been and why it has become a little more popular to bring old Delicas to America thanks to the recent overlanding / camping trends and all #vanlife.

Sure, it’s kind of a niche, but you’d think that Mitsubishi would realize that trying to fit in didn’t work. You have to sell something that really stands out and you already have the vehicle. In addition, if you accept and enjoy your role as a niche manufacturer, the lower sales will feel intentional and, as a result, much less embarrassing.

Think about it – a federalized Delica D5 would be a vehicle with no real competition: a minivan with SUV capabilities or maybe an SUV with minivan functionality.

It wouldn’t look like anything else in the parking lot and flow into nothing, it would attract attention and get people’s attention and make them actually ask, hey, what is that thing?

Not everyone would like it, but some people would love it, and that’s far better than anyone who doesn’t care which cars a company sells.

Check out this interior! That looks pretty good!

A full seven-seater with three rows, which takes up less space on the outside than most SUVs with five seats and offers more space on the inside!

They have this idiotic but coveted “command seat position” and the four-wheel drive and big wheels of an SUV, but the proportions of a small car, without it feeling like a lukewarm Nissan Quest or something miserable.

I know that federalizing a vehicle is expensive, but what is expensive? Not thousands of cars are sold every month. What Mitsubishi is doing is not working and there is no foreseeable reason to assume that it will start working shortly.

You have to mix it up a bit, do something to get noticed, and selling the latest delicas here is the quickest and best way to do just that.

Give it a try, Mitsubishi. And if it works, you can thank me by making the round headlight terry ito thing a version that you can buy here.

Oh, and you can resell the Mirage here if you want. I kind of like it.