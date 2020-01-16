At the end of 2019, Mitski recorded an episode of Austin City Limits, and his episode will be presented this Saturday January 18 on PBS.

On Thursday, the show shared a clip of their performance of “I Will” with Rolling Stone, featuring their now branded stage choreography atop a kitchen table.

Mitski is currently on a break from music and live performances, after more than five years of touring his albums Bury Me at Makeout Creek (2014), Puberty 2 (2016) and Be the Cowboy (2018). She ended her last tour with a two-night residency at Summer Park in Central Park in New York last September, with Lucy Dacus opening.

“It is time to become human again,” she tweeted in June. “I’ve been on non-stop tour for over five years, I haven’t had a place to live during this time, and I feel that if I don’t go away soon, my self-esteem / identity will begin to depend too much to stay in the game. “

The full episode of Austin City Limits will include seven other songs from Mitski, as well as a set from the North Carolina group Rainbow Kitten Surprise.