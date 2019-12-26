Mitchell Swepson added to Australian team for Sydney test

Loading...

O & # 39; Keefe, the spinner with the left arm who played the last of his nine tests during this tour in Bangladesh, could not be considered for Sydney due to calf tension .

Swepson has 12 wickets at 26.58 in six Sheffield Shield games this season, including a key spell on the last day of the match against Victoria at CWM, which ended with an outright victory for the Bulls.

In total, it has 110 wickets at 35.31 in 39 first class matches, but only a transport of five wickets. He claimed four wickets in seven innings seven times.

Team president Trevor Hohns said Swepson had given the home team several options.

"Having Mitch in Sydney gives us the opportunity to play two specialized spinners if conditions demand. We will do these assessments when we get to Sydney," he said.

Swepson spent time with the big, leggy Shane Warne, who said his last order was a reward for his hard work.

"It's not easy to be a leg spinner, they don't always pick up a spinner in Queensland," said Warne on Fox Cricket.

Former Test star Mark Waugh said he doubted Swepson was playing in Sydney because the rotation of Marnus Labuschagne's legs could provide support for Lyon.

The inclusion of Swepson came as former Australian captain Mark Taylor questioned the quality of first-class bowling.

"The bowling department concerns me. This is not a criticism of Nathan Lyon, whose record speaks for itself, but rather a reflection of what is happening under him", writes Taylor in his column The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

"We need a wrist spinner to emerge. Australian cricket has generally been dominant when we have been able to complement a strong stick and fast bowling with a note leggie.

"Asking for the next Shane Warne is too much, but I would be more than happy with a player like Stuart MacGill: a real window spinner on the flat and slow bridges of India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan [or the United Arab Emirates]. "

On Swepson, Taylor added: "Queensland leggie Mitchell Swepson seems to be next in line. He spins a bit but I'm worried, he only took one hit five wickets in 39 first class matches. "

Hohns confirmed that fast pitcher Peter Siddle had been released to join the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. Siddle was overlooked for his selection during the Boxing Day Test.

His fast compatriot Michael Neser, who had been in the running for a test start if the local team had opted for four specialized rapids, stayed with the team as the 12th man.

