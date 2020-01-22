Mitch McConnell's Rules Brush is a preview of the battle for Trump's impeachment to come

Technically, the arguments in President Trump’s dismissal trial have not even started. Democrats and Republicans spent Tuesday, the first full day of Senate business, fighting over the rules that will govern the trial to be held in the coming days.

However, the significance of the day goes beyond the realms of parliamentary minutiae and the details of the dry process.

The way in which senators developed and adopted the rules – and the way in which these rules were received by the House Democrats who are pursuing the case against Trump and the lawyers who defend him – revealed certain basic truths about this historic trial which could last until the final acquittal vote. or dismiss the president.

The most unexpected thing that became clear on Tuesday – and perhaps the most important – was the emergence of a semblance of boundaries for the most powerful person in this process: majority leader Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky Republican, whose reputation for political maneuvering is almost mythical at this point, entered the test phase of the impeachment process by touting an extraordinary degree of unity in his conference of 53 senators.

As the Senate prepared to receive impeachments from the House last week, McConnell said he had 51 votes in the group to adopt a set of rules – giving him the ability to circumvent Senate Democrats.

On Monday evening, McConnell released a framework of rules. As expected, he stipulated a vote on the subpoena of witnesses and additional documents after the conclusion of each party’s arguments. More controversially, it provided up to 24 hours of argument for each party to use – but these hours could only be used over a two-day period for each party. In addition, the rules did not automatically admit the evidence gathered by the Chamber during its indictment inquiry.

In the hours that followed, GOP senators voiced concerns about the structure of the trial, forcing McConnell to back down. The resolution he finally introduced added an extra day for each party to use its time and admitted the evidence from the House – changes that were not known until the text of the rules was read aloud on the Senate floor on Tuesday morning.

The usual suspects – like Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) – went behind the scenes of these changes. But other Republicans who were hardly considered swing voices in the lawsuit also said there was a greater backlash against the proposed rules.

Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) told reporters, “There was broad consensus that, when it comes to any evidence that has already been heard in the House, which is simply accepted in the folder.”

McConnell’s close ally, Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), echoed this point. “It is easier to accept everything you have already seen and we have already seen than to fight over whether there was evidence or not, or whether there have already been many witnesses”, a he told reporters on Tuesday evening.

Blunt also said that in the end he didn’t see a problem in giving each party an extra day to make their case. Indeed, this private change came as a relief to members on both sides who would have been spared the long nights in the Senate chamber that they would have faced if they had kept up the hectic pace of the trial originally scheduled.

“The problems of the day,” said Blunt, “were reflected in the rule changes.”

Some on Capitol Hill have wondered if McConnell’s apparent reluctance, never the tactician, was part of a deeper strategy. But some Democrats have asked for a simpler explanation.

“That tells me,” said Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), “McConnell did not nail all of this in his caucus.”

If the rules changed illustrated the possible limits of McConnell’s authority, the votes that took place immediately afterwards were a bitter hunter to any lingering hope that a block of Republicans could constantly push the GOP leader over others Questions.

As he promised for weeks, minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) used his power to force a long series of votes on the subpoena and testimony retained by the Trump administration. Several GOP senators have publicly stated that they are willing to hear new evidence in the trial – and others, like Collins and Senator Mitt Romney (UT), have said they will likely vote for new evidence.

But not a single Republican voted in favor of obtaining this new evidence at the start of the trial. McConnell has made it clear for weeks that he would rather have the vote after the arguments in the case have been heard – and on that point, all Republicans have been in touch with their leader.

Even though they were all rejected by the parties, the content of Schumer’s proposed amendments to the rule package revealed important details about how the Democrats will approach the trial. While much of the debate over the new evidence has centered on witnesses such as the acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, the Senate Democrats have instructed Tuesday to focus again on documents that could tell the story of the Trump World ploy. pressure Ukraine to gain political favors.

At this point, the first three amendments proposed by Schumer were all to issue subpoenas for documents withheld by the White House, the Department of State and the Office of Management and Budget. It was only in the evening that an amendment was proposed to summon Mulvaney. After that, the Democrats returned to the documents with an amendment to the Pentagon summons documents.

The tactics made for a late night on Capitol Hill. But the Democrats saw this as a sharp strategy. Republicans have dangled the idea of ​​witnessing “reciprocity” – by calling someone like Hunter Biden, for example, in exchange for Bolton – to complicate Democrats’ calls for evidence. But such a tactic will be more difficult to find for the documents, which, according to Schumer and others, could be as explosive as new witnesses to demonstrate Trump’s guilt.

The lengthy debate over the rules also served as a mini-overview of the trial arguments, with each party – especially the Democrats – using the debate on the amendments to explore the issues at the heart of the trial. The team of seven charge directors, led by representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), went through the factual calendar of allegations in Ukraine, referred to the testimony of witnesses and viewed video clips of the words themselves of Trump to prove their arguments.

This seemed to relate to certain Republicans, who grumbled that Schiff and society were too eager to take advantage of the initial interest in the trial to present their case.

“They may very well think, with this case and this rehearsal, that this is the last time that the general public will pay attention and that they had better drive this house as dramatically as possible,” said Blunt.

The public saw many members of the Democrats ’dismissal team, but Trump’s defense lawyers were virtually unknown until television coverage of Tuesday’s proceedings. These lawyers broke into the public with the strident and combative approach embodied by their client. “The president has done absolutely nothing wrong,” said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.

