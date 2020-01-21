Mitch McConnell's impeachment rules are a sham, and Donald Trump's lawyer Ken Starr knows it

During the dismissal of Bill Clinton, Ken Starr, one of the new major members of Donald Trump’s legal team, argued that a president investigated for criminal conduct should not be authorized to use government power to embargo witnesses or to conceal evidence against him. Starr’s arguments before Congress as a prosecutor decades ago apply directly to Donald Trump’s upcoming Senate trial, and to the diligent efforts of Mitch McConnell and his fellow GOP senators to organize a mock trial.

Let’s start with McConnell, who has been insisting for weeks that the Senate will “exactly” follow the procedures used in the Bill Clinton trial. Under these rules, the Senate formally admitted into evidence the entirety of the extremely comprehensive record assembled by the Starr team, and then decided to call additional witnesses after the parties presented their opening arguments and responded questions from legislators.

Given that Trump has planned to retain potentially key witnesses and evidence, leaving the case far from complete, following the “Clinton Rules” in the Trump case makes no sense. In addition, on the eve of the trial on Monday, McConnell presented his proposed rules, which do not follow a key provision of Clinton proceedings. Instead of automatically admitting Chamber documents into evidence, McConnell proposes that the Senate vote on the parts, if any, of documents and evidence gathered by the Chamber to be admitted. According to the McConnell rules, which a Republican majority is almost certain to adopt, the Senate can literally render a verdict without admitting any of the elements incriminating the President in evidence.

