Oy, listen. Listen. Please listen. Just write what – whom – you are doing – and listen. And be careful because I won’t repeat it

Tuesday. When the all-important thing about the impossibility of the Senate was going on, when the entire immediate world was on this side of Saturn, when even aliens were watching – the man in the Senate with the big ticket – the senior witch doctor Medicine Man Mitch McConnell – the one who runs the whole Schmear – what did he do?

Now watch out. I only say it once. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asleep. Sleep. It was when the president’s lawyers got up – and he was asleep.

Oddly, other Republicans found the information interesting because they learned things they had never heard before. Why? Because they had only heard Fox TV before.

Times picks are often the pit lanes

Our neighborhood’s broadsheet newspaper, founded in 1851, has just been approved for the presidency of Klobuchar or Warren. How they missed my housekeeper, I don’t know. Since I had nothing else to do, I checked the history of her previous notes.

This paper only missed two presidential elections during its lifetime – 1852 and 1856. I don’t know. I didn’t write a column at the time.

I know that in 1896 they chose someone from a third party who didn’t go anywhere like their candidate. I also know that her last choice was Hillary.

They competed against Democrats 27 times and Republicans 12 times. In 1888, Grover Cleveland, who was of the blue conviction, and Benjamin Harrison, who was of the red side, won. In 1896, John Palmer – probably only his family knew him – was the one who could break the headlines of all time and William McKinley won. Her wisdom was Alton B. Parker, a Dem, in 1904, but despite Rah-Rahs and turbulent Sis-Boom-Bahs, Theodore Roosevelt of the GOP we heard about won.

In 1920 they chose James Cox. Nobody else did it, so Warren Harding understood. They lost with John Davis in 1924 when Calvin Coolidge was elected. Alfred E. Smith was elected in 1928, but the winner was Herbert Hoover from the opposite side. In 1948, they chose a Republican: Thomas E. Dewey. That year Harry Truman was elected. In 1968 the newspaper was written by the democrat Hubert Humphrey; the country made Nixon. In 1972, the George McGovern newspaper; people made Nixon.

In 1980 the editors wanted Jimmy Carter, the readers Ronald Reagan. 1984 was the headline for Mondale. People weren’t, although he was a very nice man. They chose Reagan. In 1988 they opted for Dukakis and the majority for George H. W. Bush. In 2000 Them – Al Gore. The winner – George W. Bush. In 2004 the NYT – John Kerry. The United States – George W. Bush.

You’re parroting Warren now? Who goes to their closet to get another buffalo skin? Klobuchar? Maybe you go to the editors’ house to get meatloaf? To the White House for the President – not.

A good guy deserves a new show

Former Good Day New York co-host Greg Kelly has just got his own show, Greg Kelly Reports. and 10 p.m. on Newsmax.

Fordham U, a naval combat pilot, correspondent for the Fox News White House, first U.S. Army television reporter in Baghdad, son of former police commissioner Ray Kelly, knows a story when he sees it.

When the late Roy Scheider was working in LA, his wife didn’t like Hollywood. As soon as his film was over, they came back east. The next morning, when she stepped on the New York sidewalk, a madman ran down the street and shouted, “You asshole!”

Cynthia breathed happily: “Ohhh, it’s so nice to be back.”

Hey – only in New York, kids, only in New York.