Mitch McConnell Prepares To Move Forward In Senate Dismissal Trial Without Democrats

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-KY), is preparing to proceed to a trial for removal from the Senate, whether or not the Senate Democrats approve the basic rules of procedure.

McConnell’s plan, which was reported by Politico on Tuesday, is to introduce a set of rules that mirrors the one the Senate adopted for the removal of President Bill Clinton, which called for a full vote to open the trial, then a vote whether or not to call additional witnesses.

The leader of the GOP has indicated that he prefers such a configuration. Senate Democrats, however, are pressuring for assurances that the impeachment trial will include testimony that the White House has prevented from cooperating in the investigation of the impeachment of the House.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York made the request during initial discussions with McConnell. With the support of Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refused to send impeachment articles to the Senate – effectively preventing them from starting the trial – until the rules became clearer, in an attempt to pressure McConnell to give in. their positions since December.

McConnell’s movement makes the picture a little clearer. Although this does not mean that he is preparing to bypass Pelosi and start the trial, it is a sign that he thinks he will have enough support among the 53 members of his conference for a vote to close any prospect of a bipartisan compromise on trial rules and simply go ahead with the structure he has in mind.

While this structure sets up a trial that would look a lot like that of Clinton, the rules for his trial were worked out through careful negotiations between Republican and Democratic senators and were ultimately approved by all senators.

Such unanimity was always very unlikely for the Trump trial, and it’s basically a pipe dream now: every time Pelosi sends out the impeachment articles, the rules are likely to be approved in a party vote. .

