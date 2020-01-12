Mitch Marsh's magic leads record night for Perth Scorchers

Marsh delivered the goods with spades on Saturday night at the Optus Stadium and scored the best T20 of his career in just 41 deliveries with 93 points, including eight sixes – three of them against the last three balls of the innings by Brisbane Heat, Ben Laughlin.

His exploits and partnership with Cam Bancroft enabled the scorchers to score their highest score in BBL history at 3: 213 before limiting the heat to 8: 179 and 34 wins.

Marsh said he wasn’t worried about where his entertaining knock could go, but felt that the key to his shape at the moment was none other than life as a scorcher.

“I honestly enjoy just playing cricket and commanding this team,” said Marsh.

“It’s a challenge and I love learning as much as possible and only playing for the Scorchers.

“It is probably the first time in a few years that I wasn’t really in the race for the Australian team, so it was nice to play a little bit of cricket.

“I had a long break and I really enjoy the big bash.

“My plan was to only be there in the end, and this bottom is really difficult to defend when you have two solid opponents.”

Marsh showed incredible stamina and strength to get three sixes in a row from the last three balls of the inning and to rage the home crowd at the end of the 20 overs.

“It’s always nice to clear the fence and put the team in a good position,” said Marsh.