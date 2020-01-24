Mitch Marner tops the list of most-mentioned NHLers on Twitter

You can tell a lot about a hockey season based on what people are talking about on Twitter.

On Friday, Twitter Canada gathered some interesting insights into the habits of social hockey fans during the first half of the NHL 2019-2020 season.

Between October 2 and January 22, Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of Mitch Marner was the most-mentioned NHL player account on the platform. He is accompanied by two of his Toronto teammates in the top five – John Tavares was the second most mentioned, with Auston Matthews at number 5.

These are the top five, most mentioned NHL player accounts so far this season:

1. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (@ Marner93)

2. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (@ 91Tavares)

3. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (@ pastrnak96)

4. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (@ ovi8)

5. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (@ AM34)

It is worth noting that while Bruins Brad Marchand (@ Bmarch63) forwarded the top five, his tweet of January 17 – in which he mastered the art of self-removal after a few separate bloopers – won him the popularity competition when it comes to the most beloved tweets from the first half of the season.

ATTENTION … hands are lost or stolen, if found, return to TD Garden … thank you

– Brad Marchand (@ Bmarch63) January 17, 2020

Twitter Canada also followed the most-mentioned player account in every Canadian team. It is not surprising that Captain Connor McDavid and Bo Horvat dominate the hockey conversation in Edmonton and Vancouver respectively:

Calgary: Johnny Gaudreau (@ johngaudreau03_)

Edmonton: Connor McDavid (@ cmcdavid97)

Montreal: Max Domi (@max_domi)

Ottawa: Brady Tkachuk (@ BradyTkachuk71)

Toronto: Mitch Marner

Vancouver: Bo Horvat (@BoHorvat)

Winnipeg: Patrik Laine (@ PatrikLaine29)

Toronto has long been considered a pretty hockey-crazy market, so it’s no surprise that Maple Leafs is the most-mentioned NHL club on Twitter. It’s pretty cool to see the Vegas Golden Knights coming in at number 2 – the newest club in the competition has certainly done an incredibly good job of cultivating a passionate fan base.

Most mentioned team accounts (general):

1. Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs)

2. Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights)

3. Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche)

4. St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues)

5. Pittsburgh Penguins (@Penguins)

Regarding individual tweets with the most traction, Twitter Canada emphasized the following three most popular tweets:

Feestvarken Kade Foster received more than 180,000 likes and too many birthday wishes to count – both on Twitter and in person when he attended a Maple Leafs competition when the team guest became viral after this tweet:

That was the most beloved NHL tweet of the first half of the season, followed by this cute introduction to the new team boy from the Washington Capitals, Captain …

At number 3, a tweet from US President Donald Trump congratulates the Stanley Cup champions: