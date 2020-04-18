Mitch Cronin observed lifeless subsequent ‘training accident’

Former Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos player Mitch Cronin has died in what has been explained as a instruction incident.

Relatives users reportedly identified him in his Brisbane backyard pool on Friday.

The 27-yr-aged spent served guide Wynnum Manly to the Queensland Cup final last 12 months.

The Seagulls hooker, who also labored as a teacher aide, was just one of the Queensland Cup’s standouts and hadn’t offered up on his NRL aspiration.

Cronin experienced reportedly just done a weights session in advance of deciding to neat down in his pool.

Our views are with his cherished kinds. ❤️

Cronin’s supervisor Paul Hogan confirmed his dying to NewsCorp, describing him as an fantastic younger gentleman, even though recent and previous teammates have also posted tributes on social media.

Previous Raider, Jordan Rapana wrote: “Man I nevertheless do not want to believe that it! You bought me by means of some of the toughest situations of my daily life! I love you my brother, fly high you complete legend, like you eternally brother! Okioki teina… QUEENSLANDER!!!!”

Hogan instructed NewsCorp it was a “tragic loss of life”.

“This has left Wynnum club, their players and myself absolutely stunned,” he reported.

“He was an excellent youthful male and my thoughts are with his family.

“We are all shattered.”

-with AAP