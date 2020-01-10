MIT Warns Students and Staff About ICE Visits

Loading...

MIT sent a note to professors and staff informing them that they should expect a visit from the ICE and encouraged cooperation with immigration officials. This note was obtained by the Boston Globe said the purpose of the ICE visit was to verify the status of foreign postdoctoral students. visiting students, researchers and academics. Checks could also include immigration officials stopping at work sites and labs, and they could ask the university how they decided on a foreign student’s salary. The two-page note was sent to the entire faculty on Thursday, the Globe reported, and it said that federal officials are likely to give them 48 hours notice, an MIT spokesperson told Globe they would share similar information with foreign researchers. “MIT has been clear about the value of our global community and the free flow of scientific ideas,” said the school. “We are grateful for the dedication, imagination and persistence of each academic here at MIT.” An ICE spokesperson told The Globe that immigration officials are conducting inspection visits to small businesses and large corporations that have been hiring such students since 2016, but they are increasing. in frequency.

