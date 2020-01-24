MIT uses AI to create updated street maps based on satellite images

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

We’ve all been there – your GPS says there should be a turn and you trust the machine. Then you notice that you are heading in the wrong direction or stuck on a private road with nowhere to turn. Obtaining accurate maps at street level is difficult and even technically accurate maps can be confusing without sufficient details. Researchers from MIT and the Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) have combined two neural network architectures to generate more accurate GPS maps with easily accessible satellite images.

It takes time and money to collect accurate map data and municipalities around the world are constantly updating their roads. Only companies with access to mountains with user data and fleets with map vehicles have the hope of being able to update regularly, but even Google cannot keep its data on all parts of the world up to date.

A possible solution is to use satellite images to generate accurate road maps, but buildings, trees, and overpasses often obscure important details such as lanes and exits. The new article from MIT and QCRI explains how a tool called RoadTagger can predict lane locations, even when they are not visible.

If you were to look at a satellite image of a darkened roadway, you could probably guess how many lanes there are and which lanes you need to be in to take a certain turn. However, learning a machine to do that with millions of images is a major calculation problem. RoadTagger consists of two parts: a convolutional neural network (CNN) that is often used for image recognition tasks and a graphic neural network (GNN) that understands relationships between data points.

The CNN of RoadTagger scans the raw image data and identifies roads. The GNN then splits each road into 20-meter segments. Each segment becomes a “tile” in a separate graph node. The CNN looks at each graph node and collects functions such as road type and lane numbers. It shares the data with the adjacent nodes and spreads the entire length of the road. If a tile is unclear or unclear, the GNN can use the CNN data of other nodes to estimate the conditions in that section.

The team tested RoadTagger with real-world images from 20 American cities. RoadTagger succeeded in correctly identifying hidden lane locations 77 percent of the time. It also correctly recommended 93% of the time the road types. A future version has already been planned that increases accuracy and provides support for identifying functions such as parking spaces and cycle paths.

