Mistawasis school among local art scholarship recipients paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The final product will be a large canvas based on the interpretations of all students about how they view themselves as Nêhiyawak in their community.

Other students make a documentary about the process.

“Because some don’t really want to do the painting, but they still want to be involved,” Desjardins said. She added that the school has recently received new cameras that are a huge hit with students.

The plan is to complete the painting in May and hold a large community gathering to show the artwork and explain its meaning. Then it is hung in the school.

Four receivers in the P.A. region

Meanwhile, Prince Albert artist Leah Dorion received a $ 7,500 scholarship to design and create 13 moon scarves for an existing 13-moon leather show.

Other local recipients are the Rock My Gypsy Soul Music festival in the center of P.A. and the County at the Creek Music Fest in Big River, which received $ 7,000 and $ 2,000, respectively.

