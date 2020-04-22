Missy Elliott turns into dynamic museum art in Cool Cool video

Missy Elliott comes to life in the form of various works of art in a museum in the new video for “Cool Off”. It is the last single to receive a visual from his 2019 EP, Iconology.

In the clip produced by Daniel Russell, the rapper appears as a bronze statue that begins to sing, surrounded by other living statues that rub shoulders next to him. The confines of the museum transform into a thrilling club with lights and pop-art backgrounds while the opening scene is interspersed with clips from a dynamic team of dancers dressed in neon twerking. Meanwhile, Elliott reappears in a colorful outfit in the form of a floating, tilting doll that rolls to the beat. Towards the end of the video, Teyana Taylor resumes her role as Elliott’s “DripDemeanor” video museum guide. In a gallery of rapper paintings, Taylor talks to a young girl in an Elliott gallery, describing her as “the tallest, most timeless woman of all time.”

Elliott’s “Cool Off” clip follows videos from Iconology’s “Why I Still Love You”, “DripDemeanor” with Sum1 and “Throw it Back”. Last summer, she received the Video Vanguard Award from MTV, which paid tribute to her exceptional achievements in the industry. Elliott performed a mix of his career-long successes during the ceremony.