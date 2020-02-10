Mississippi prisoner death toll rises amid emergency relief

JACKSON, Miss – Another Mississippi prisoner died Monday, the same day that the governor issued an emergency order that allowed the state to spend money quickly to try and solve problems in a prison system with violence and poor living conditions.

The two developments were announced separately and there were no indications that the extension of the emergency order by Gov. Tate Reeves was a response to the last death.

The US Department of Justice is investigating prisons in Mississippi after a series of deaths. Death Monday brings the total to at least 16 since the end of December.

Many jobs for prison guards in Mississippi have not been filled. Recurring problems were found during health inspections, including clogged toilets and moldy showers.

The majority of the prisoners took place in the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman and many of them during violent clashes.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said an autopsy will be performed on James Allen Brown, 54, who died Monday. He served life for murder, plus 25 years for home burglary, in Scott County. He was sentenced on 11 June 1993.

Burton said that Brown’s death is not suspected of a false play, according to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The Ministry of Justice announced on Wednesday that its civil rights department is investigating whether mississippi correction officers adequately protect prisoners from physical harm and whether there are adequate health care and suicide prevention services.

The investigation will focus on circumstances at the Parchman, the South Mississippi Correctional Institution, the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, the Justice Department said.

The Wilkinson facility holds state prisoners and the state pays a private company, Management & Training Corporation, to operate it.

An outburst of violence took place in late December and early January when Phil Bryant finished his second term as governor and fellow Republican Reeves ended a second term as lieutenant governor. Bryant signed an emergency declaration for prisons on January 6 and Reeves was inaugurated as governor on January 14.

Reeves said at the end of January in his State of the State address that he ordered the Department of Corrections to take measures to close Parchman’s Unit 29, where many of the problems occurred.

About 1,400 prisoners were housed in unit 29 when violence broke out a few weeks ago. Reeves said on Thursday that the number had dropped to around 900.

Mississippi is also confronted with a federal lawsuit over prison conditions. It was filed in mid-January on behalf of some Parchman prisoners, and the plaintiffs’ expenses are paid by Team Roc, a philanthropic group associated with the entertainment mogul Jay-Z, Roc Nation company

Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press