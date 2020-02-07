Mississippi family ‘scared’ after neighbor dog shoots

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) – A family in Mississippi is scared after their dog is shot.

Monyetta and Melvon Everett are deeply saddened by the death of Poseidon, their eight-year-old dog. Delegates said their neighbor had shot the dog out of fear, but the dog’s owners think there is a much deeper reason for the shooting.

An incident report stated that shortly before 4 p.m. On Monday the neighbor, Joseph Correro, shot the dog after walking around on his property.

Correro told the authorities that the dog “growled and behaved threateningly”, so he grabbed his gun and shot the dog.

The Everetts said their 15-year-old son was looking outside for the dog when it was killed.

“My son, he stood there and called the dog,” Monyetta Everett said. “He tried to get him home, and the shots were fired only after he started calling.”

Correro told delegates that he shot the dog once before it fell, according to the report, and then continued shooting. An inspection showed that the dog had been shot six times.

“With him on his property, and he said he growled at him, OK – a shot,” Monyetta Everett said.

The Everetts said that shooting is not the only thing that bothers them. The incident report goes further and shows that Correro told the authorities that he wanted to keep the dog because “he was on his property”, and he didn’t want the dog to “leave his property”.

“It scares me,” Monyetta Everett said. “We are afraid of what he is capable of. We have three other children and our children are afraid to go outside and play.”

Correro disputed the fact that he wanted to keep the dog.

“There was no arguing that I wanted to keep the dog as a trophy,” he said. “The argument was that I didn’t want Mr. Everett to get that dog. I wanted the dog to go to animal control to get rid of it.”

Correro said he and his family now feel unsafe.

“We had to remove our children from our home due to safety concerns,” he said. “My wife and I both received death threats.”

Correro said this was not the first time he had met Poseidon and he said he feared for the safety of his children.

“Our family has been scared since the very first incident when this dog tried to bite me and my son while building the fence,” he said. “This is a very unfortunate incident that we tried to prevent several times.

“We have called the animal check several times and were told that until someone was bitten, they could not remove the dogs to guarantee our protection. Once you have experienced that your child is going through a dog bite, you will become much more aware of aggressive dogs. My job as a father is to protect my family. I couldn’t let this happen to one of my children again, “said Correro.

The Everetts said they had made several attempts in the past to keep their dogs in their yard, and even to buy an electric fence of nearly $ 400 and a cage of almost $ 300.

The Sheriff Department of Desoto County has confirmed that there have been several incidents between the two neighbors regarding the dogs in the past. Sheriff Bill Rasco said the shooting was justified under the county leash laws and neither party was charged.

