Mississippi is facing a prison crisis that killed at least 10 inmates in less than a month. Inmates of the state prison in Parchman sue the state for allegedly unconstitutional conditions. And today, in the state capital of Jackson, hundreds of people turned out for a rally that called for change.

CHANG: NPR’s Debbie Elliott is now coming to us from Jackson.

Hey Debbie.

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, BYLINE: Hello.

CHANG: So we just heard some protesters there who asked Parchman to shut down. Can you briefly explain what is going on there to request this kind of change?

ELLIOTT: Well, just three weeks ago, three Parchman inmates died. One was found hanging in his cell and officials say the other two were beaten to death in a clash with other prisoners. Well, that’s the result of unrest a few weeks ago that resulted in further deaths and an unknown number of injuries, as well as damage to the physical facility. As you know, the rally was attended by family members of prisoners and former prisoners who described very dangerous and dilapidated conditions in Parchman.

And we should describe Parchman somehow. This is a large 18,000 hectare farm. It has seven different living units. And it is home to some of the inmates in Mississippi with the utmost security. Over the years, health inspectors have found problems there – things like moldy food, mold showers, sinks, and toilets that were torn out of cells. The Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition’s C. J. Lawrence described some of these chronic problems today.

CJ LAWRENCE: The brothers slept on the floor. The brothers slept in the sewage, rodent-infested, rat-infested – we saw their plates. Did you see their plates

UNKNOWN PROTESTER: Yes.

LAWRENCE: Ladies and gentlemen, we cannot stand for that. The state of Mississippi has been building a bomb for decades, and now they blame the bomb for the explosion.

ELLIOTT: Well, a recurring theme at today’s rally was the story of Parchman and his connection to slavery. It is a former plantation in the Mississippi Delta that was turned into a prison after the civil war to lease prisoners.

CHANG: And how have the heads of state reacted so far?

ELLIOTT: Well, the governor, Republican Tate Reeves, was just sworn in last week and recognizes system problems and has started a search for a new prison commissioner. The one who had just left had warned lawmakers for years that the prisons were understaffed and lacked enough money to hire and keep enough guards. Reeves is the former Vice Governor, so he’s not new to this problem. In fact, he was one of the budget writers who no longer provided money for corrections. Yesterday he outlined the first steps to tackle the current crisis.

TATE REEVES: First, we are working to improve the conditions there. In many places they are not good. There is no other word for it. You are terrible.

ELLIOTT: He saw this firsthand on a tour he did on Thursday with his commissioner for interim corrections, and they could see the same disturbing things that circulate on social media, pictures that inmates themselves took with contraband phones , And that caught the attention of national civil rights groups, as well as rappers Jay-Z and Yo Gotti. They help fund a federal lawsuit that has now been filed by more than two dozen inmates who are suing for violent circumstances, and claim to have violated their constitutional rights.

CHANG: Okay, what happens to Parchman when so much attention is paid to this prison?

ELLIOTT: Well, Parchman is locked up and has been detained since December 29th. The state has put more than 300 inmates in a private prison and is now trying to find out where they may be able to relocate around 600 more.

CHANG: This is Debbie Elliott from NPR.

Thank you so much, Debbie.

ELLIOTT: You’re welcome.

